Uber is reportedly in talks to sell its self-driving unit

After years of development and some shocking incidents, the next step for Uber’s self-driving unit could be a sale. As first reported by TechCrunch and later Reuters, anonymous sources say Uber is in talks with self-driving tech startup Aurora about a sale, and the discussions have gone on since October.

Last year Toyota, Softbank and Denso teamed up to invest $1 billion in Uber ATG in a deal that valued the self-driving focused spinoff at $7.25 billion. Meanwhile the smaller Aurora has had investments from Amazon, and deals with Hyundai but also lost one with Volkswagen last year, while counting big names like ex-Google Chris Urmson among its ranks.