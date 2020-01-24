Latest in Gear

Image credit: ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images

Uber is reportedly in talks to sell its self-driving unit

Rumors suggest self-driving startup Aurora could buy Uber ATG.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
57m ago
An Uber car equipped with cameras and sensors drives the streets of Washington, DC, on January 24, 2020. - Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) announced it would begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Washington, DC, roads beginning January 24. ATG self-driving vehicles - operated by two human drivers, better known as Mission Specialists - will collect road data to support the development of Ubers self-driving vehicle technology. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images

After years of development and some shocking incidents, the next step for Uber’s self-driving unit could be a sale. As first reported by TechCrunch and later Reuters, anonymous sources say Uber is in talks with self-driving tech startup Aurora about a sale, and the discussions have gone on since October.

Last year Toyota, Softbank and Denso teamed up to invest $1 billion in Uber ATG in a deal that valued the self-driving focused spinoff at $7.25 billion. Meanwhile the smaller Aurora has had investments from Amazon, and deals with Hyundai but also lost one with Volkswagen last year, while counting big names like ex-Google Chris Urmson among its ranks.

The risk and uncertainty in developing self-driving tech has been evident in the history of Uber ATG, which includes the death of a pedestrian and its former self-driving lead receiving an 18 month sentence for stealing tech from his former employer, Waymo. Both companies declined to comment on the reports.

