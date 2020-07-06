Uber is buying Postmates for $2.65 billion

Uber’s grip on the US takeout market just got a lot tighter after the company agreed to buy Postmates for $2.65 billion. Rumors about a deal were bubbling overnight, saying that Uber was on the prowl for a company to buy after missing out on GrubHub. The all-stock deal will see Postmates join the Uber family, with the deal expected to be done by the start of 2021.

In a statement, Uber said that “Postmates is highly complementary to Uber Eats,” with both entities focusing on different markets. Postmates is, after all, big in LA and in the south west where Uber reportedly has found success harder to come by. Should the deal be approved by shareholders and regulators, Uber “intends to keep the consumer-facing Postmates app running separately, supported by a more efficient, combined merchant and delivery network.”