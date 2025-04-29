WhatsApp is reportedly bringing voice and video calls to browsers

Microsoft will shut Skype down on Monday, May 5, in less than a week's time. While it's long fallen by the wayside in favor of Zoom, Teams and Google Meet, more users might be turning to WhatsApp. The Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a feature that would bring voice and video calling to its web browser, WABetaInfo reports.

WhatsApp already allows voice and video calls on its Mac and Windows apps, but this update would allow users to access these functions without downloading an app. While I'm happy to have the app on my personal computer, this could benefit anyone who doesn't want to download WhatsApp on a work computer. Right now, the feature is only under development, but there's a preview of it below.

WABetaInfo

WhatsApp has taken additional measures recently to make calling easier. In March, the platform launched a call menu feature for one-on-one and group chats. It allows users to quickly choose a type of call from within the chat or to send a call link.