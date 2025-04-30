X is bringing 4K video uploads to premium subscribers

X (formerly Twitter) has been leaning into video content more and more since Elon Musk took over. The latest shift, announced by X's engineering account, sees the platform rolling out 4K video uploads to some of its creators.

The new video resolution should soon be available for all premium subscribers. Currently, they can share videos in 1080p that are a max of 8GB in size and about three hours in length. X has also taken steps such as creating a vertical videos feed a la TikTok and Instagram Reels.

We're starting to roll out 4k video uploads for some creators. Coming soon for all @Premium subscribers! — Engineering (@XEng) April 29, 2025

If you're one of the many people done with the platform — and want nothing to do with Musk — then you can delete your X account. We have a step-by-step guide on how to fully deactivate your profile and clear most of your tweets (posts?) from X.