X adds a dedicated video tab to fill the TikTok void
TikTok's fate in the US remains uncertain.
TikTok bid adieu to its US users over the weekend before returning for an encore with no clear ending. But, it's now joined by a few copycats, including X (formerly Twitter). X announced late Sunday night in owner Elon Musk's typical cringy fashion (see here) that its US users now have a dedicated tab for vertical videos.
The new video tab exists in the app's bottom bar represented by a play button icon. Previously, users had to click on a video and then scroll up or down to see more content — this pretty much just cuts out having to choose a starting video. The development adds to X's existing video push, including its TV app, which is far from impressive.
Bluesky is also attempting to capitalize on TikTok's uncertainty by announcing a new vertical videos feed on Sunday. "We had to get in on the video action, too — Bluesky now has custom feeds for video! Like any other feed, you can choose to pin these or not. Bluesky is yours to customize," the company said in a post. Users can find trending videos in the Explore tab and pin the feed.