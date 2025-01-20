Bluesky created its own TikTok-like feature called 'Trending Videos'

TikTok might be (sort of) back for now, but that's not stopping other social media platforms from trying to horn in on its business. Bluesky is the latest, introducing a TikTok-like vertical video feature on mobile called Trending Videos, now available in the explore tab, the company announced in a post on its app.

"We had to get in on the video action too — Bluesky now has custom feeds for video! Like any other feed, you can choose to pin these [to your home screen] or not. Bluesky is yours to customize," the company wrote.

I was able to access the feature on my Android phone by tapping "Search." In that screen, the Trending Videos (Beta)" section appeared prominently, and hitting "View more" brought up a number of short videos (many imported from TikTok). Swiping up brings up a succession of new videos à la TikTok, though Bluesky didn't say what algorithm it uses to suggest them. If you don't see the feature at first, just restart the app, Bluesky suggests.

In the same thread, the company shouted out other developers building TikTok rivals using the same AT Protocol used by Bluesky (Tik, Skylight, Bluescreen), most of which are still in closed testing.

X introduced its own vertical video feature almost simultaneously, as it also seeks to profit from TikTok's removal from US app stores. "An immersive new home for videos is rolling out to users in the US today," the platform announced in a post. Also announced in the last day or so is Edits, an Instagram video editing tool designed to challenge TikTok's CapCut.