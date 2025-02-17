X temporarily blocked users from sharing links to Signal

It appears X (formerly Twitter) users can once again send Signal.me links, two days after the blog Disruptionist first reported a block. The platform wasn't allowing links of the URL used by encrypted messaging service Signal — it allows people to quickly contact others directly. It came as Elon Musk takes aim at federal workers and organizations, through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Federal workers have used Signal to covertly report relevant and dangerous activities.

Anyone who attempted to post a Signal.me link in a DM, public post or on their profile page received error messages such as, "This request looks like it might be automated. To protect our users from spam and other malicious activity, we can't complete this action right now. Please try again later." Other responses included, "We can't complete this request because this link has been identified by X or our partners as being potentially harmful." Engadget confirmed the block in a test.

Users who tried to click existing Signal.me links got a message stating, "Warning: this link may be unsafe. The link you are trying to access has been identified by X or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with X's URL Policy." They could choose to ignore the warning and proceed to the link.

Musk is working with President Trump to cut federal workers across the board. Over 9,500 employees were fired on Friday, February 14, alone.

Update, February 18 2025, 11:07AM ET: This article was updated to note that the block went away Tuesday morning.