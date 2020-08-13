Signal lets you see more info before you accept a message from a stranger

The encrypted messaging app Signal is making it easier for users to decide who they chat with -- and who they block. Now, when someone who isn’t in your contacts starts a new chat with you, or adds you to a group, you can see the sender’s Signal profile before you decide to accept, delete or block the conversation.

Signal is taking the same approach with voice and video calls. If the caller isn’t in your contacts, your phone won’t ring until you accept the request. “Keep your friends close. Keep serenity closer,” Signal wrote in a blog post.