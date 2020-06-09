Latest in Gear

Image credit: Signal

Now Signal on iOS can securely transfer your data to a new device

You can move your account and messaging history to a new iPhone or iPad.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
22m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Signal
Signal

It’s now finally possible to transfer your Signal data from one iPhone to another. The encrypted messaging service has launched a new tool that can securely transfer information in case it’s time to upgrade or change your device.

All you need for the transfer are your old and new iOS devices — unfortunately, that means you won’t be able to salvage your data from a bricked phone or tablet. To start the process, you have to install Signal on the new device, verify your phone number and tap the prompt asking if you’d like to transfer your account and message history. A migration prompt will then pop up on your old device, which you’ll need to confirm. Afterward, you’ll have to use your old device to scan the QR code that shows up on the new one.

Android users have long had access to a tool that can migrate data from one device to another, but the iOS version probably took some time because it “required a different approach.” Signal says the process was designed to be secure, is end-to-end encrypted and happens over a local connection similar to AirDrop. The QR code also doesn’t contain any kind of information, so in case a nosy friend decides to scan it, they’d be transferring their data to your phone.

In this article: security, ios, Signal, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Microsoft employees ask the company to end contracts with Seattle police

Microsoft employees ask the company to end contracts with Seattle police

View
Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

View
Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

View
Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr