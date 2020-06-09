Now Signal on iOS can securely transfer your data to a new device

It’s now finally possible to transfer your Signal data from one iPhone to another. The encrypted messaging service has launched a new tool that can securely transfer information in case it’s time to upgrade or change your device.

All you need for the transfer are your old and new iOS devices — unfortunately, that means you won’t be able to salvage your data from a bricked phone or tablet. To start the process, you have to install Signal on the new device, verify your phone number and tap the prompt asking if you’d like to transfer your account and message history. A migration prompt will then pop up on your old device, which you’ll need to confirm. Afterward, you’ll have to use your old device to scan the QR code that shows up on the new one.