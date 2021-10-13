Bird will test sensors that prevent riding on sidewalks

If you live in a city where rideshare scooters are available, chances are you’ve had someone zip by on one while you were walking on the sidewalk. It’s an issue that local governments around the world have pushed mobility companies to address since day one. And after working on the problem since 2019, Bird thinks it has a solution.

Collaborating with a firm called U-blox , the company has developed a custom multi-sensor and GPS module it says is far more accurate than other solutions at detecting when someone drives a scooter onto a sidewalk. When you drive a Bird scooter that’s equipped with the module onto a sidewalk, it will produce an audible sound and send a notification to your smartphone. The vehicle will also slowly and smoothly come to a stop.

Bird is testing the technology in Milwaukee and San Diego and plans to bring it to Madrid and other cities in the future.