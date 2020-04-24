Blackmagic drops the price of its 6K cinema camera to $1,995

Blackmagic Design’s Pocket Cinema Camera 6K (aka the BMPCC 6K) was already very inexpensive for what it does, but it’s now even more affordable. Blackmagic announced that it has knocked $500 off the $2,495 price, so it’s now just $1,995. That’s not a lot considering you can connect Canon EF lenses and record 6K RAW video or 4K ProRes with a Super 35mm (APS-C) sensor.

Though it lacks a continuous autofocus system like most mirrorless cameras, I said that the BMPCC 6K has “peerless video power,” giving aspiring filmmakers most of the same tools you’d get with much more expensive cinema cameras. It’s nearly ready to go out of the box, as well, requiring just a Canon Lens and UHS-II or, preferably, a CFast card to record to. The simple touchscreen interface makes it easy to use.