Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget

Blackmagic drops the price of its 6K cinema camera to $1,995

That's $500 off, and it was already the cheapest 6K camera out there.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Blackmagic Design BMPCC 6K price drop
Steve Dent/Engadget

Blackmagic Design’s Pocket Cinema Camera 6K (aka the BMPCC 6K) was already very inexpensive for what it does, but it’s now even more affordable. Blackmagic announced that it has knocked $500 off the $2,495 price, so it’s now just $1,995. That’s not a lot considering you can connect Canon EF lenses and record 6K RAW video or 4K ProRes with a Super 35mm (APS-C) sensor.

Though it lacks a continuous autofocus system like most mirrorless cameras, I said that the BMPCC 6K has “peerless video power,” giving aspiring filmmakers most of the same tools you’d get with much more expensive cinema cameras. It’s nearly ready to go out of the box, as well, requiring just a Canon Lens and UHS-II or, preferably, a CFast card to record to. The simple touchscreen interface makes it easy to use.

Blackmagic said that it can be now used as a studio camera with its new ATEM Mini Pro switcher to create professional-quality livestreams for games and events. The added benefit is that the record light doubles as a tally light, letting you see which camera is live. The BMPCC 6K is now available for $1,995 at various retailers, including B&H Photo Video, at the reduced price.

Buy the BMPCC 6K at B&H Photo Video - $1,995

In this article: cameras, blackmagic design, bmpcc6K, pocket cinema camera 6k, price drop, 6K, video, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
