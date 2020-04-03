Blackmagic's pro livestreaming switcher can broadcast without software

The ATEM Mini Pro includes all the features of the base model, including four HDMI inputs, chroma key, 12-channel audio mixing and a built-in video editor for picture-in-picture and other effects. If you do have favorite streaming software, a USB connection treats the switcher like a wildly overpowered webcam.

Blackmagic is selling the Pro now for $595. That's utter overkill for most streamers, many of whom who would be better-served by a simple device like the Elgato Stream Deck Mini. Even the $295 standard ATEM Mini may be more than enough for serious users. If your stream is large enough that you have a multi-cam setup and might only spend some of your time at a desk, though, the price might be easier to swallow.