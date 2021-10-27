Blink security cameras are up to 33 percent off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holiday shopping season is a good time to invest in smart home gadgets since many are heavily discounted. And with the season starting earlier than ever this year, we're already seeing good discounts on things like home security cameras. Amazon has a good sale right now on Blink cameras, knocking them down to near record lows. A one-camera Blink Outdoor kit is down to $70, while it's Indoor equivalent is on sale for $60 — both were $10 cheaper on Prime Day back in June, but this is the best price we've seen since then. Also, the Blink Mini is down to $25, which is only $5 more than it was on Prime Day.

The biggest selling point for these cameras is that they're wireless. Both the Outdoor and Indoor models are untethered and run on AA batteries, so you can place them almost anywhere you want with or without the help of mounts. Aside from the Blink Outdoor being weather resistant, the two types of cameras are mostly the same. Both record 1080p video, have infrared night vision and can send motion detection alerts to your phone. They also support two-way audio, so you can speak to the person (or animal, even) on the other end of your video feed if you wish. And as with most Amazon-backed gadgets, these cameras support Alexa voice commands and you can view video feeds from any Echo Show devices you may have around your home.

The Blink Mini is a bit different in that it actually is a wired camera and it's also more compact. While it's less versatile than the standard Blink devices, it's the better choice if you want to give the system a go before investing in a bunch of additional cameras. Plus, you're not missing out on any features: the Blink Mini also records in 1080p, supports motion alerts and two-way audio, and it works with Alexa.

