Amazon's new Blink cameras can run for up to four years

It wasn't that long ago that Amazon fleshed out its line-up of home security cameras with the $35 Blink Mini, but apparently four-ish months without a new release was just too much. To end that smart home gadget drought, the e-commerce giant recently revealed a pair of new Blink cameras: The $80 Blink Indoor and the $100 Blink Outdoor. (Take a wild guess at where they're supposed to go.)
As you've probably guessed, the latter is the hardier of the two models -- it's water-resistant and is rated to work in environments as cold as -4°F to 113°F. No matter which version of the camera strikes your fancy, though, you'll be able to see a 1080p stream of everything happening within a 110° field of view.