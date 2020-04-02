Amazon's Blink is known for making affordable, easy-to-install cameras like the XT2. Its latest camera continues the trend. At $35, the Blink Mini is Blink's most affordable product at the moment and a close competitor to devices like the Wyze Cam Pan. For that price, you get an indoor camera that can capture 1080p footage, detect motion and send alerts to your smartphone. With two-way audio, you can also use the device to talk to your pets and, in a worst-case scenario, intruders.

As you might expect, it pairs with Alexa, allowing you to watch both live and recorded footage, as well as arm and disarm the device using only your voice. Each Blink Mini also includes a free trial of the company's cloud storage subscription through to the end of the year.