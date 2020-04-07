'Borderlands 3' rewards you for aiding human gut research

You might just nudge scientific progress forward the next time you play Borderlands 3. Gearbox has introduced a Borderlands Science mini-game that will help scientists map the human gut’s microbiome in return for rewards. It may look like a simple block puzzle, but you’re really helping to map and compare sequenced DNA. You’re effectively helping to correct computer analyses.

Each puzzle has a target score. Completing them will earn in-game currency you can redeem for everything from cosmetics through to limited-time boosters for your stats and experience. And don’t worry if you can’t line up all the tiles — the data isn’t meant to be perfect.