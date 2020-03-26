Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

The latest 'Borderlands 3' DLC is an engagement party with guns

An upcoming marriage is only part of the story.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
9m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Gearbox Software

Borderlands 3 is a lighthearted take on a Mad Max-style future, and its latest add-on is proof positive of that. Gearbox has released Guns, Love and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, and it's just as silly as you'd hope for. You're attending the engagement party of the DLC's namesake characters on a brand-new world, Xylourgos, and it just so happens that the festivities are taking place near a giant creature carcass revered by a cult. You'll have to juggle celebrations with fighting off mutant cultists, bandits and the planet's not-so-timid wildlife.

The new world and the campaign are the main draws, but you'll also see a host of new weapons, mods and cosmetics.

Guns, Love and Tentacles is included in either the Super Deluxe Edition of Borderlands 3 or the Season Pass, but you can also buy it separately for $15 if you're only interested in this expansion. You don't need to have played the main storyline to get started, though. You'll need to have access to the starship Sanctuary III if you want to use an existing character, but you can also create a new persona and bypass the opening of the primary story to get straight to the new material. With that said, it's probably worth playing through at least some of the core story first. These characters have significant history (including in B2 for Hammerlock), and it'll make more sense to dive in once you understand their backgrounds.

In this article: av, borderlands, borderlands 3, dlc, games, gaming, gearbox, gearbox software, guns love and tentacles, personal computing, personalcomputing, ps4, video, video games, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

View
Plex makes live TV free for three months

Plex makes live TV free for three months

View
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

View
US Space Force will send its first satellite into space today

US Space Force will send its first satellite into space today

View
An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr