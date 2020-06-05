Bosch's motorcycle crash detection automatically alerts emergency services

Bosch has launched a new emergency call system called Help Connect, which can automatically call for assistance when it detects accidents. Unlike similar emergency services that cater to cars, however, Help Connect is meant for motorcycles. In its announcement, Bosch explains that “[t]he risk of being killed in a crash is still 20 times higher for motorcyclists than for car drivers” and the quicker a motorcyclist receives assistance, the greater their chances of survival.

Help Connect relies on the inertial sensor unit that’s part of the Bosch MSC motorcycle stability control. That sensor measures a motorcycle’s acceleration and angular velocity a hundred times a second, giving Help Connect information about the vehicle’s current position and angle of lean.