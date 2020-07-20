Bose 700 wireless ANC headphones drop to $299 on Amazon

While not the hands-down best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700 earned a score of 90 from us. They take all the good things about Bose’s QuietComfort line and make them better, and stick all of it in a more modern package. Not only is the overall design of the 700 headphones more attractive, but the cups are also even more comfortable and the padded headband lets you easily wear them for hours at a time (and with a battery life of up to 20 hours, it’s possible to do just that).

Bose also added touch controls and support for voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. When it comes to noise-cancellation, Bose stepped things up by adding customization levels that let you block out various degrees of noise from 0 to 10. Four microphones in each cup also ensure that your voice comes in loud and clear when you make a phone call with the headphones.

Sound quality is good, as it is on most Bose devices, but the 700s fall short with the occasional harsh treble and lack of EQ adjustments in its companion mobile app. We still think Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones are the wireless noise-cancelling headphones to get if you want the best balance of ANC features and audio quality. Nevertheless, the Bose 700 headphones are a fantastic alternative made better (and more competitive) with this sale.

