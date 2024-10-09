Bose QuietComfort headphones are on sale for a record low $199 for Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The company's Ultra and Ultra Earbuds are also discounted right now.

The Prime Day deals are still rolling in, and here's some good ones for the audiophiles. Bose QuietComfort headphones are available for a record-low price of $199. That's more than 40 percent off the usual list price for one of our favorite picks for a noise-canceling Bluetooth headset.

Bose has a reputation for excellent audio tech and the QuietComfort line has adjustable EQ so you can tailor the sound balance to your tastes. The wireless headset promises "all day battery life," but you can also opt to use them in a wired configuration. There are also multiple colors available at this reduced price, including the Blue Dusk hue that's an Amazon exclusive.

The base headset isn't the only one currently on sale. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are also discounted to $329 for Prime Day. This high-end model impressed us with its combination of top-notch noise canceling and spatial audio technology. It also has touch controls built into the earcups and the headset can be turned off with head motions. The Ultra model offers the same 24 hours of battery life as the main model.

If you're already set with over-ear headphones, you might be more interested in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Those are on sale for $229, almost a quarter off the usual retail price. This set has the same blend of spatial audio and noise canceling as the Ultra model, but in earbud form. We found the Immersive Audio mode was a big battery drain, but otherwise these Bose earbuds are a stellar choice for in-ear headphones.

