Both Octopath Traveler games are now on Xbox Game Pass
The Callisto Protocol and Still Wakes the Deep are also in June's first wave of additions.
has revealed the first wave of Game Pass additions for June, and they include two titles that suddenly joined the lineup today. Octopath Traveler and its sequel are now available on the service across cloud, console and .
When Octopath Traveler 2 , Xbox was the only major platform it was missing from. Square Enix said last September that the HD-2D RPG would come to consoles in "early 2024." For what it's worth, the original game took nearly three years to hit Xbox after its — and it only just arrived on PS4 and PS5.
Elsewhere, the Dead Space-esque (from Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield and his team at Striking Distance Studios) arrives on Game Pass on cloud, console and PC on June 13. Still Wakes The Deep, a narrative horror game from The Chinese Room will join the lineup in all three formats on June 18.
Other titles hitting Game Pass in the early part of June are Cthulhu-inspired tabletop RPG Depersonalization (coming to PC Game Pass) and WWI first-person shooter Isonzo (cloud, console and PC). Both will arrive on June 13.
Several games are leaving Game Pass this month as well. Bramble: The Mountain King, , Rune Factory 4 Special, Spacelines from the Far Out and The Bookwalker are all departing on June 15.
We're about to learn about several more titles that are bound for Game Pass in the coming months and years too. Microsoft will reveal more details about its upcoming slate at the Xbox Games Showcase, which We could, for instance, hear about Microsoft's plans for rolling out more Activision Blizzard on the subscription service.