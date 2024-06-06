Both Octopath Traveler games are now on Xbox Game Pass

The Callisto Protocol and Still Wakes the Deep are also in June's first wave of additions.

Microsoft has revealed the first wave of Game Pass additions for June, and they include two titles that suddenly joined the lineup today. Octopath Traveler and its sequel are now available on the service across cloud, console and PC .

When Octopath Traveler 2 debuted last year , Xbox was the only major platform it was missing from. Square Enix said last September that the HD-2D RPG would come to Xbox consoles in "early 2024." For what it's worth, the original game took nearly three years to hit Xbox after its 2018 debut on Nintendo Switch — and it only just arrived on PS4 and PS5.

Elsewhere, the Dead Space-esque The Callisto Protocol (from Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield and his team at Striking Distance Studios) arrives on Game Pass on cloud, console and PC on June 13. Still Wakes The Deep, a narrative horror game from The Chinese Room will join the lineup in all three formats on June 18.

Other titles hitting Game Pass in the early part of June are Cthulhu-inspired tabletop RPG Depersonalization (coming to PC Game Pass) and WWI first-person shooter Isonzo (cloud, console and PC). Both will arrive on June 13.

Several games are leaving Game Pass this month as well. Bramble: The Mountain King, High on Life , Rune Factory 4 Special, Spacelines from the Far Out and The Bookwalker are all departing on June 15.