California plans to end oil extraction by 2045

It's the first state to declare an end to oil output.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|04.25.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
April 25th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, government, politics, California, oil, transportation, energy, clean energy, green, environment, cars, tomorrow
McKittrick, California, CALIFORNIAAPRIL 29, 2020There are over 1,100 producing oil wells in the McKittrick oil field, just north of the town of McKittrick on Cal. State Route 33. With the falling price of oil, some pumpjacks that need repair are being left idle. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California hasn't been shy about wanting to ditch oil, and that now includes oil production. Earther reports that Governor Newsom has announced plans to end oil extraction in California by 2045. Officials are still determining the exact path, but the phase-out will occur through the Climate Change Scoping Plan meant to cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by the same year.

Newsom is off to a quick start, at least. The governor simultaneously ordered California's Department of Conservation to stop issuing new fracking permits by January 2024.

The move makes California the first state to commit to ending oil extraction. While 2045 is a long way off, this still represents a bet that clean energy and transportation will grow to the point where oil simply won't matter to the local economy.

Whether or not other states follow suit is another matter. California was the seventh-largest producer of crude oil in the US in 2020, producing 145 million barrels, but it paled in comparison to heavyweights like Texas (1.8 billion), North Dakota (431 million) and New Mexico (379 million). Other states might be reluctant to end oil extraction if it delivers too much of a financial blow. While the plans are ultimately be good news for the environment, their symbolic effect may outweigh the practical impact.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Engadget