Warzone 2.0's second season arrives on February 15th with a new map and features

With the start of season two around the corner, Activision has shared what Call of Duty fans can expect from Warzone 2.0 come February 15th. As previously teased, the update will introduce Ashika Island, a new map for players to fight over. Pulling on Japan for inspiration, the battleground marks the return of Warzone’s Resurgence mode. The mode allows your operator to respawn more than once per match, provided at least one of your teammates is still alive. You can shorten the countdown before your squad member returns by doing things like taking out enemy players.

Ashika Island landmarks include a feudal castle complete with springtime cherry blossoms and the wreckage of two cargo tankers. Continuing with the Japanese theme, Activision is adding Restore Honor, a map-exclusive feature that allows you to earn a bit of in-game cash and intelligence by picking up the dog tag a player leaves behind the first time they die during a match. A new “Path of the Ronin” seasonal event allows you to earn items, including a weapon charm, by completing challenges modeled after the samurai’s Bushido code.