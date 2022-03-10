'Call of Duty: Warzone' is coming to mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale game, will soon have a mobile version. In a tweet , the game’s publisher Activision announced it was hiring for a slate of new mobile roles. The upcoming Warzone will be the second CoD title adapted for mobile, following the release of Call of Duty: Mobile in 2019. Warzone fans are likely still enjoying Season 2 , which was released last month. The release date of the new mobile game hasn’t been announced yet, though games journalist Tom Henderson did note the title has already been added to Playtest Cloud, a testing platform for mobile games.

Fans of mobile games should expect to see more from the Activision universe. A mobile version of Diablo Immortal is in the testing stages and is expected to be released later this year. Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard—expected to finalize in fiscal year 2023—would give it control of Activision’s enormously successful mobile gaming business .