Blackmagic’s Vision Pro camera is available for pre-order and costs $30,000

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Watching videos on the Apple Vision Pro is one of the few use-cases early adopters have found for the VR headset, but Apple's produced only a handful of immersive videos to watch on it. Blackmagic's new camera could change that. The Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive is the first camera that can shoot in Apple's Immersive Video format, and it's available to pre-order now for $29,995 and shipping in "late Q1 2025."

Blackmagic first announced it was working on hardware and software for producing content for the Vision Pro at WWDC 2024 . As promised then, the camera is capable of capturing 3D footage at 90 fps, with a resolution of 8160 x 7200 per eye. Blackmagic says the URSA Cine Immersive uses custom lenses that are "designed for URSA Cine's large format image sensor with extremely accurate positional data." It also has 8TB of network storage built-in, which the company says "records directly to the included Blackmagic Media Module" and can be synced live to a DaVinci Resolve media bin for editors to access footage remotely.

Blackmagic Design

Along with the URSA Cine Immersive, Blackmagic is also updating DaVinci Resolve Studio to work with Apple's Immersive Video format, and including new tools so editors can pan, tilt, and roll footage while they edit on a 2D monitor or in a Vision Pro.

The whole package sounds expensive at nearly $30,000, but you're getting a lot more out of the box than you normally would with one of Blackmagic's cameras. A normal 12K URSA Cine camera costs around $15,000, but doesn't include lenses or built-in storage. Those come standard on the URSA Cine Immersive.