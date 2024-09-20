Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus review: Closing the gap to the Pro

The “regular” iPhone has become like a second child. Year after year, this model has gotten the hand-me-downs from the previous version of the iPhone Pro – the older, smarter sibling. The iPhone 15 received the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island and A16 Bionic processor, and the iPhone 14 before that got the A15 Bionic chip and a larger Plus variant with the same screen size as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. For the iPhone 16 ($799 & up), there are trickle-down items once more. But this time around, that’s not the entire story for the Apple phone that’s the best option for most people.

Surprisingly, Apple gave some of the most attractive features it has for 2024 to both the regular and Pro iPhones at the same time. This means you won’t have to wait a year to get expanded camera tools and another brand new button. Sure, Apple Intelligence is still in the works, but that’s the case for the iPhone 16 Pro too. The important thing there is that the iPhone 16 is just as ready when the AI features arrive.

So, for perhaps the first time – or at least the first time in years – Apple has closed the gap between the iPhone and iPhone Pro in a significant way. ProRAW stills and ProRES video are still exclusive to the priciest iPhones, and a new “studio-quality” four-microphone setup is reserved for them too. Frustratingly, you’ll still have to spend more for a 120Hz display. But, as far as the fun new tools that will matter to most of us, you won’t have to worry about missing out this time.

Apple 90 100 Apple iPhone 16 For once, you don’t have to wait a year to get the best new features from the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 16 offers all the ones you will appreciate most, and for $200 less. Editors’ note: The current score reflects our experience with the hardware and iOS 18 features that will be available to users at launch. We will evaluate Apple Intelligence and other post-launch features over the coming weeks and months, and may adjust our review score if warranted. Pros Pro-level features without the Pro price

Action button is handy

Bolder new colors

Photographic Styles are really good Cons Overall design is due for a refresh

Camera Control takes time to master

No high-refresh-rate display

Apple Intelligence isn’t ready yet $799 at Apple

Apple 90 100 Apple iPhone 16 Plus For once, you don’t have to wait a year to get the best new features from the iPhone 16 Pro. Editors’ note: The current score reflects our experience with the hardware and iOS 18 features that will be available to users at launch. We will evaluate Apple Intelligence and other post-launch Pros Pro-level features without the Pro cost

Action button is handy

A bigger screen, if you’re into that

Photographic Styles are really good Cons Overall design is due for a refresh

Camera Control takes time to master

No high-refresh-rate display

Apple Intelligence isn’t ready yet $899 at Apple

New buttons, new bump, old design

Another year has passed and we still don’t have a significant redesign for any iPhone, let alone the base-level model. As such, I’ll spend my time here discussing what’s new. Apple was content to add new colors once again, opting for a lineup of ultramarine (blueish purple), teal, pink, white and black. The colors are bolder than what was available on the iPhone 15, although I’d like to see a blue and perhaps a bright yellow or orange. Additionally, there’s no Product Red option once again — we haven’t seen that hue since the iPhone 14.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The main change in appearance on the iPhone 16 is the addition of two new buttons. Of course, one of those, the reconfigurable action button above the volume rockers, comes from the Pro-grade iPhones. By default, the control does the task of the switch it replaces: activating silent mode. But, you can also set the action button to open the camera, turn on the flashlight, start a Voice Memo, initiate a Shazam query and more. You can even assign a custom shortcut if none of the presets fit your needs.

While Apple undoubtedly expanded the utility of this switch by making it customizable, regular iPhone users will have to get used to the fact that the volume control is no longer the top button on the left. This means that when you reach for the side to change the loudness, you’ll need to remember it’s the middle and bottom buttons. Of course, the action button is smaller than the other two, so with some patience you can differentiate them by touch.

Billy Steele for Engadget

Near the bottom of the right side, there’s a new Camera Control button for quick access to the camera and its tools. A press will open the camera app from any screen, and a long press will jump straight to 4K Dolby Vision video capture at 60 fps. Once you’re there, this button becomes a touch-sensitive slider for things like zoom, exposure and lens selection. With zoom, for example, you can scroll through all of the options with a swipe. Then with a double “light press,” which took a lot of practice to finally master, you can access the other options. Fully pressing the button once will take a photo — you won’t have to lift a finger to tap the onscreen buttons.

Around back, Apple rearranged the cameras so they’re stacked vertically instead of diagonally. It’s certainly cleaner than the previous look, and the company still favors a smaller bump in the top left over something that takes up more space or spans the entire width of the rear panel (Hi Google). The key reason the company reoriented the rear cameras is to allow for spatial photos and videos, since the layout now enables the iPhone 16 to capture stereoscopic info from the Fusion and Ultra Wide cameras.

Photographic stylin’

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have a new 48-megapixel Fusion camera that packs a quad-pixel sensor for high resolution and fine detail. Essentially, it’s two cameras in one, combining – or fusing, hence the name – a 48MP frame and a 12MP one that’s fine-tuned for light capture. By default, you’ll get a 24MP image, one that Apple says offers the best mix of detail, low-light performance and an efficient file size. There’s also a new anti-reflective coating on the main (and ultrawide) camera to reduce flares.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The 12MP ultrawide camera got an upgrade too. This sensor now has a faster aperture and larger pixels, with better performance in low-light conditions. There’s a new macro mode, unlocked by autofocus and able to capture minute detail. This is one of my favorite features as sharp images of smaller objects have never been in the iPhone camera’s arsenal (only the Pros), and the macro tool has worked well for me so far.

The iPhone 16, like its predecessors, takes decent stills. You’ll consistently get crisp, clean detail in well-lit shots and realistic color reproduction that doesn’t skew too warm or too cool. At a concert, I noticed that the iPhone 16’s low-light performance is noticeably better than the iPhone 15. Where the previous model struggled at times in dimly lit venues, my 2x zoom shots with this new model produced better results. There wasn’t a marked improvement across the board, but most of the images were certainly sharper.

Macro mode on the iPhone 16 camera is excellent. (Billy Steele for Engadget)

The most significant update to the camera on the iPhone 16 is Photographic Styles. Apple has more computational image data from years of honing its cameras, so the system has a better understanding of skin tones, color, highlights and shadows. Plus, the phone is able to process all of this in real time, so you can adjust skin undertones and mood styles before you even snap a picture. Of course, you can experiment with them after shooting, and you can also assign styles to a gallery of images simultaneously.

Photographic Styles are massively expanded and way more useful, especially when you use them to preview a shot before you commit. My favorite element of the updated workflow is a new control pad where you can swipe around to adjust tone and color. There’s also a slider under it to alter the color intensity of the style you’ve selected. For me, the new tools in Photographic Styles make me feel like I don’t need to hop over to another app immediately to edit since I have a lot more options available right in the Camera app.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

As I’ve already mentioned, Camera Control is handy for getting quick shots, and the touch-sensitivity is helpful with settings, but I have some gripes with the button. Like my colleague Cherlynn Low mentioned in her iPhone 16 Pro review, the placement causes issues depending on how you hold your phone, and may lead to some inadvertent presses. You can adjust the sensitivity of the button, or disable it entirely, which is a customization you might want to explore. What’s more, the touch-enabled sliding controls are more accurately triggered if you hold the phone with your thumbs along the bottom while shooting. So, this means you may need to alter your grip for prime performance.

Like I noted earlier, the new camera layout enables spatial capture of both video and photos on the iPhone 16. This content can then be viewed on Apple Vision Pro, with stills in the HEIC format and footage at 1080p/30fps. It’s great that this isn’t reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro, but the downside (for any iPhone) is file size. When you swipe over to Spatial Mode in the camera app, you’ll get a warning that a minute of spatial video is 130MB and a single spatial photo is 5MB. I don’t have one of Apple’s headsets, so I didn’t spend too much time here since the photos and videos just appear normal on an iPhone screen.

I’d argue the most significant advantage of Spatial Mode is Audio Mix. Here, the iPhone 16 uses the sound input from the spatial capture along with “advanced intelligence” to isolate a person’s voice from background noise. There are four options for Audio Mix, offering different methods for eliminating or incorporating environmental sounds. Like Cherlynn discovered on the iPhone 16 Pro, I found the Studio and Cinematic options work best, with each one taking a different approach to background noise. The former makes it sound like the speaker is in a studio while the latter incorporates environmental noise in surround sound with voices focused in the center – like in a movie. However, like her, I quickly realized I need a lot more time with this tool to get comfortable with it.

iOS 18 is still waiting on Apple Intelligence

Billy Steele for Engadget

Apple proudly proclaimed the iPhone 16 is "built for Apple Intelligence,” but you’ll have to wait a while longer to use it. That means things like AI-driven writing tools, summaries of audio transcripts, a prioritized inbox and more will work on the base iPhone 16 when they arrive, so you won’t need a Pro to use them. Genmoji and the Clean Up photo-editing assist are sure to be popular as well, and I’m confident we’re all ready for a long overdue Siri upgrade. There’s a lot to look forward to, but none of it is ready for the iPhone 16’s debut. The iOS 18.1 public beta arrived this week, so we’re inching closer to a proper debut.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Sure, it would’ve been nice for the excitement around the new iPhones to include the first crack at Apple’s AI. But, I’d rather the company fine-tune things before a wider release to make sure Apple Intelligence is fully ready and, more importantly, fully reliable. Google has already debuted some form of AI on its Pixel series, so Apple is a bit behind. I don't mind waiting longer for a useful tool than rushing a company into making buggy software.

What will be available on launch day is iOS 18, which delivers a number of handy updates to the iPhone, and many of which deal with customization. For the first time, Apple is allowing users to customize more than the layout on their Home Screen. You can now apply tint and color to icons, resize widgets and apps and lock certain apps to hide sensitive info. Those Lock Screen controls can also be customized for things you use most often, which is more handy now since the iPhone 16 has a dedicated camera button on its frame. There’s a big overhaul to the Photos app too, mostly focused on organization, that provides a welcome bit of automatization.

Performance and battery life

The iPhone 16 uses Apple’s new A18 chip with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. There’s also a 16-core Neural Engine, which is the same as both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 16 Pro. With the A18, the base-level iPhone jumped two generations ahead compared to the A16 Bionic inside the iPhone 15. The new chip provides the necessary horsepower for Apple’s AI and demanding camera features like Photographic Styles and the Camera Control button. I never noticed any lag on the iPhone 15, even with resource-heavy tasks, and those shouldn’t be a problem on the iPhone 16, either. But, we’ll have to wait and see how well the iPhone 16 handles Apple Intelligence this fall.

Of course, the A18 is more efficient than its predecessors, which is a benefit that extends to battery life. Apple promises up to 22 hours of local video playback on the iPhone 16 and up to 27 hours on the 16 Plus. For streaming video, those numbers drop to 18 and 24 hours respectively, and they’re all slight increases from the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Starting at 7AM, I ran my battery test on the iPhone 16 and had 25 percent left at midnight. That’s doing what I’d consider “normal” use: a mix of calls, email, social, music and video. I also have a Dexcom continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that’s running over Bluetooth and I used the AirPods 4 several times during the day. And, of course, I was shooting photos and a few short video clips to test out those new features. While getting through the day with no problem is good, I’d love it if I didn’t have to charge the iPhone every night, or rely on low-power mode to avoid doing so.

On a related note, Apple has increased charging speeds via MagSafe, where you can get a 50 percent top up in around 30 minutes via 25W charging from a 30W power adapter or higher.

Wrap-up

With the iPhone 16, Apple has almost closed the gap between its best phone for most people and the one intended for the most demanding power users. It’s a relief to not pine for what could be coming on the iPhone 17 since a lot of the new features on the iPhone 16 Pro are already here. And while some of them will require time to master, it’s great that they’re on the iPhone 16 at all. There are some Pro features you’ll still have to spend more for, like ProRAW photos, ProRES video, a 120Hz display, a 5x telephoto camera and multi-track recording in Voice Memos. But those are luxuries not everyone needs. For this reason, the regular iPhone will likely suit your needs just fine, since splurging on the high-end model has become more of an indulgence than a necessity.