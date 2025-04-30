Canon Powershot V1 review: A powerful compact camera capable of capturing incredible video

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After nearly disappearing as a category, compact cameras are making a comeback. Fujifilm's X100 VI became a star on the photography side, thanks to its good looks and trendy film emulations. And DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 captivated content creators with its motorized subject tracking and a gimbal that smooths harsh camera moves.

Now, Canon has jumped back into compacts with the PowerShot V1, a vlogging-centric model that follows the six-year-old G7X Mark III. It's designed to outshine rivals with a large 1.4-inch 22-megapixel sensor, and boasts other impressive features like optical stabilization and 4K supersampled video. At the same time, this camera is surprisingly solid when it comes to photography.

Canon 87 100 Expert Score Canon PowerShot V1 Canon's PowerShot V1 is a versatile hybrid camera with excellent video and image quality thanks to the unusually large sensor. Pros Fast shooting speeds

Fast shooting speeds Great image quality even in low light

Great image quality even in low light 10-bit log 4K video

10-bit log 4K video Optical stabilization

Optical stabilization Built-in fan to stop overheating Cons Rolling shutter

Rolling shutter Display is a bit dim

Display is a bit dim Plain looks

Plain looks No built-in flash See at Amazon

The V1's 16-50mm lens is nice and wide but it's slow compared to its main rival, Sony's ZV-1 II. And where Fujifilm's X100 VI is svelte and pretty, the PowerShot V1 is plain and a bit chonky. Still, none of that detracts from the fact that this is a powerful compact camera capable of capturing incredible video and images, especially in low light, and should suit many creators.

Design and handling

Instead of going retro like Fujifilm, Canon chose a more functional approach to the PowerShot V1's design. It's relatively thick at 2.1 inches, a bit bigger than the X100 VI if you don't include the lens, but it's slightly lighter at 15.03 oz with a battery. By comparison, Sony's ZV-1 II is just 10.3 ounces and 1.84 inches thick.

The PowerShot V1 bears some resemblance to Canon's G7X III that has become massively popular of late, but is thicker due to the built-in fan and power zoom lever. Unlike the G7X III, the V1 lacks a popup flash unfortunately, but does have a hotshoe for external flashes. Canon also moved the record button from the back to a more practical position on top.

The grip is small, but the rubberized surface makes it easy to hold, especially when vlogging. Controls are sufficient for a compact, but I'd prefer at least one dial on the top to change settings. It would also be nice if the camera was a bit more pocketable like Sony's ZV-1 II. The buttons and dials are responsive, but they do feel a bit cheap next to Canon's mirrorless models. In short, the PowerShot V1 offers solid handling but isn't a looker like Fuji's offerings.

Steve Dent for Engadget

Another nice change is a new fully articulating screen, replacing the previous model's pop-up display. That makes vlogging and photography easier, as you can see the screen when holding the camera high, low or toward you. My only complaint is that it's a bit too dim when used in bright sunlight. And you can't just look through the electronic viewfinder to get a clearer view, because there isn't one on the PowerShot V1.

This camera has decent battery life for a compact at 400 shots or about 75 minutes of 4K 30p shooting on a charge. Other notable features include mic and headphone inputs along with a microHDMI and USB-C (charging and data transfer) ports, plus a single SD UHS-II card slot.

Vlogging and content creation

The 'V' in PowerShot V1 stands for vlogging, so let's talk about that next. To best serve in that capacity, it uses a wide 16-50mm equivalent lens so you can always fit your face into the frame, even in cropped mode. However, that zoom range can also be limiting for capturing closeups or B-roll.

Video specs are top-notch for a compact, with sharp, supersampled 4K 30p video that uses the full sensor width or 4K 60p video with a 1.4x crop. On top of that, you can capture 10-bit video when using Canon's C-Log 3 or HDR formats.That's better than Sony's ZV-1 II, which only offers 4K 30p and S-Log video with no 10-bit option. However, DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 surpasses both models with uncropped 4K at up to 120 fps, while also offering 10-bit D-LogM or HDR video.

With its large sensor, the PowerShot V1 offers sharp video and accurate, natural color rendering with Canon's usual excellence in skin tones. Shooting in C-Log3 10-bit boosts dynamic range considerably in sunny or contrasty scenes, while giving you more latitude to adjust video in post. And when you need to shoot indoors or at night, the camera outperforms compact rivals, displaying lower noise at high ISO settings.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The disadvantage of a larger sensor is that rolling shutter that can warp video is more pronounced than on Sony's 1-inch ZV-1 II at the 4K 30p setting. If that's a concern, the cropped 4K 60p setting reduces the problem since it samples a smaller portion of the sensor.

Overheating isn't an issue with this camera either, thanks to the built-in fan. I never saw any sign of a heat-related shutdown when using the PowerShot V1 with the temperature threshold setting at "high."

Autofocus is a crucial feature for vlogging and the PowerShot V1 competes well against Sony's ZV-1 II, thanks to its upgraded processor. It stays locked even on fast-moving subjects and the eye- and face-detection, along with subject detection for animals and vehicles, all work well.

Where the ZV-1 II only offers electronic video stabilization, the PowerShot V1 marries 5-stop optical stabilization with electronic stabilization. That means you can shoot smooth handheld video without any impact on image quality, or enable e-stabilization for walking or other challenging scenarios. However, neither camera holds a candle in that regard to DJI's Osmo Pocket 3, which has a built-in 3-axis gimbal.

Audio is also a plus on the PowerShot V1, as it offers both mic and headphone jacks, while the ZV-1 II lacks a headphone port. Canon's model also has a decent built-in stereo mic and comes with a hotshoe-attached wind muff.

Photography

Steve Dent for Engadget

Despite the vlogging emphasis, the PowerShot V1 is highly capable for photos as well. In fact, it excels in both image quality and speed thanks to the unique 22.4MP, 1.4-inch sensor and Canon's latest Digic X image processor to power autofocus and AI functions.

You can fire off bursts at up to 30 fps in electronic mode, and a very rapid 15 fps with the mechanical shutter (and yes, it has a mechanical shutter which is rare for a compact). That makes it one of the fastest compacts available. By comparison, the X100 VI can hit 25 fps speeds while the ZV-1 II is limited to 15 fps speeds. The Osmo Pocket 3, meanwhile, can take photos but is really designed almost exclusively for video.

The PowerShot V1's high speeds are backed up by Canon's Dual Pixel II focus system that delivers sharp photos the majority of the time, powered by the company's latest AI tech for face- and eye-detection. As with other recent models, the camera also offers AI subject detection for animals, vehicles, airplanes and more.



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Canon PowerShot V1, ISO 25,600, 16.4mm, f/5, 1/400th

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Canon PowerShot V1, ISO 32,000, 51mm, f/4.5, 1/50th

Canon PowerShot V1, ISO 32,000, 51mm, f/4.5, 1/50th

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Canon's PowerShot V1, ISO 320, 50mm, f/4.5, 1/2500th



The PowerShot V1 trumps Sony's ZV-1 II with its built-in 5-stop optical stabilization to reduce blur. That enabled me to take shots down to an eighth, and sometimes even a quarter of a second, to blur backgrounds while keeping the foreground sharp.

The trouble with most compact cameras is that they can take nice photos in well-lit conditions but start to fall down in low light. That's not the case with the PowerShot V1. The larger 1.4-inch sensor is very close in size to Micro Four Thirds, so it delivers clean images up to ISO 6400, with manageable noise even as high as ISO 12800.

The beauty of Canon cameras is that you get great-looking images straight out of the camera with no fuss, particularly with skin tones — a great boon for beginners. JPEG images have a good balance of sharpening and noise reduction, while RAW photos boost dynamic range in tricky shooting conditions and give you more room to play around when editing in Lightroom.

Wrap-up

Steve Dent for Engadget

I can see what Canon was going for with the $900 PowerShot V1. It effectively beats out its main compact vlogging rival, Sony's ZV-1 II, by offering a larger sensor, optical stabilization and more video options for around the same price. And it appeals to hybrid shooters more than DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 as it can better handle photography chores while also capturing higher-quality video.

The problem is that it's still primarily a vlogging camera and a lot of content creators have abandoned this type of compact model in favor of the Osmo Pocket 3. That's because the Pocket 3 offers unique features like motorized camera tracking and a superior three-axis gimbal. It also pairs with DJI's popular Mic 2 and Mic mini wireless microphones, which is another big advantage. At the same time, the PowerShot V1 has a pretty basic design, so it may not appeal to buyers looking for something prettier like the X100 VI.

At the end of the day, the PowerShot V1 is bound to be a hit because it delivers when it comes to video and photo quality — especially given the current popularity of the now-ancient G7X III. In fact, I'd recommend it over Sony's ZV-1 II, particularly if you're looking for a hybrid camera that pulls double duty.