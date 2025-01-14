DJI's Flip combines the best of its lightweight drones for $439

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DJI continues its streak of innovative (and highly leaked) drones with the launch of the Flip, a lightweight and people-safe model that folds in a new direction — downward — to accommodate the large, shrouded propellers. The new model should appeal to beginners and experienced users alike with features like a large sensor, 4K 100p video, safety features, a three-axis gimbal and an affordable price.

The company says the Flip "combine[s] the simplicity of the DJI Neo with the stunning photo capabilities of the DJI Mini," but in many ways, it's better than both. It borrows a LiDAR system from the Air 3S for obstacle detection and the Flip's propellers are protected on all sides, making it all but impossible to hurt someone with them. DJI says the support structure for the guards is made of carbon fiber string that's 1/60th the weight of polycarbonate material and just as strong. That made it possible to keep the weight under 249 grams, so buyers will be able to fly it without a permit in most countries.

DJI

For beginners, the Flip is just like the Neo in that users can place it in their hand and select from one of six intelligent shooting modes like Dronie or Boomerang. Then, it'll take off automatically and perform that flight mode, capturing high-quality video at up to 4K 60p while avoiding obstacles using the LiDAR sensor. That'll help creators who are new to drones safely grab quick and interesting aerial shots.

More advanced users can also fly it with a controller, either the RC 2 with a screen or the RC-N3 without one. That allows full manual control and also unlocks DJI's FocusTrack tech (with ActiveTrack 4.0, Spotlight 2.0, and Point of Interest 3.0), letting you track yourself or another subject automatically. At the same time, it'll avoid forward obstacles using the LiDAR and objects below with the 3D infrared system. However, the Flip can't track obstacles behind it, so users need to beware when flying backward.

If you're hoping to use the Flip as an FPV drone, you can forget about that. Unlike the Neo, it doesn't support the Goggles N3 and Motion 3 controller combo, and there's no word if it'll do so in the future.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The Flip can fly forward at up to 26 MPH in sport mode (with object detection disabled) — pretty fast for such a small drone. Given the light weight and large surface area when unfolded, though, it's not going to be the best drone in high winds. However, the large propellers also mean the Flip is far quieter than the Neo in flight, meaning it'll be more practical to use at events like weddings or concerts.

The batteries are feather light at 83.5 grams, but pack in 3,110 mAh of power, allowing the Flip to remain aloft for about 34 minutes max (about 28 minutes in the real world). They can be charged either directly on the drone or much more quickly using the four-battery charger in the Fly More kit (70 minutes for two batteries with 65W of power). To keep the weight down, the Flip has no built-in internal storage, so you'll need a high-speed microSD card.

DJI

The Flip supports DJI's O4 transmission system with live video up to 1080p at 60fps. That allows for a maximum range of 8 miles in the US, or 5 miles in Europe — darn good for such a small device. Like the Neo, the Flip can also be controlled by a smartphone via WiFi, but only out to 50m at most.

With the same 1/1.3-inch sensor as the Mini 4 Pro, you can expect to get about the same (very good) video and photo quality. The flip supports 4K at up to 60fps or 4K at 100fps in slow-motion mode, in either regular, HDR or D-LogM quality. Unlike with the Mini 4 Pro, though, the camera doesn't, er, flip sideways to allow for full resolution vertical shooting, so that's limited to 2.7K — a bit of a bummer for TikTok or Insta creators.

DJI's latest drone appears to be a response, in part, to its rival HoverAir. HoverAir also makes lightweight drones with shrouded propellers that fold down, while offering palm takeoff and creator-friendly features. However, the Flip has larger propellers and double the flight time.

DJI

One small downside I noticed is that the Flip's propellers don't have a huge amount of ground clearance, so they tend to snag even in short grass on takeoff. As such, you'll generally need to take off from a flat, smooth surface or your hand. For more detailed information, stay tuned for my full Engadget review arriving shortly.

Otherwise, the Flip looks like another solid drone from DJI, providing more benefits than the Neo (and far less noise) for just over $200 more. The Flip is now available at $439 with the RC-N3 controller, $639 with the RC 2 screen controller or $779 in the Fly More kit with the RC 2 screen controller, charging hub, carrying case and two extra batteries.