DJI's Osmo Mobile 7P gimbal can track you around on any Android or iOS camera app

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DJI has unveiled two new smartphone gimbals, the Osmo Mobile 7 and 7P, with the latter offering native app tracking on both Android and iOS thanks to its "Multifunctional Module." That feature is clearly designed to rival Insta360's Flow 2 Pro, which until yesterday only offered native app tracking on iPhones via Apple's Dockkit.

The primary differences between the Osmo Mobile 7 and 7P is that the latter comes with the Multifunctional Module, while the Osmo Mobile 7 doesn't (though it can be purchased separately later if you change your mind). The Osmo Mobile 7P also has a built-in extension rod that's missing on the Osmo Mobile 7. With that said, the products look very similar and have the same folding design carried over from the Osmo Mobile 6. A key addition to both is that the tripod is now built in to the gimbal (just like on the Flow 2 Pro) so you no longer need to screw on an accessory like before.

Steve Dent for Engadget

DJI sent me the Osmo Mobile 7P to test, so I'll be referring to that product from now on. As with the Osmo Mobile 6, it's primarily designed as a three-axis gimbal to smooth out smartphone video better than your mobile device's built-in camera ever could, with the ability to shoot in both "Tilt Lock" and "FPV" modes for either steady or more dynamic footage. At the same time, you can control the gimbal's direction using the built-in joystick.

It also tracks subjects automatically, and that's where the Multifunctional Module comes in. On the Osmo Mobile 6, automatic subject tracking only worked with DJI's Mimo camera app. Now, with the new module connected to your smartphone, the Osmo Mobile 7P can track your subject automatically (with gesture control) in nearly any app on both Android devices and iPhones.

Here's how it works. The Multifunctional Module can be mounted either forward for the main camera or backward for the selfie camera. It's about the size of DJI's Mic 2, and has a built-in tracking camera along with an LED light. It also works as a receiver for DJI's Mic Mini wireless microphones.

Steve Dent for Engadget

With the module installed on the side of the gimbal and connected via a USB-C cable to your phone, just open your app of choice (I tried the native camera apps on an iPhone 16 and Pixel 7a, plus Zoom, Google Chat and Blackmagic Camera). Then, simply hold up your palm to the camera or have your subject do it and tracking will begin automatically, as indicated by a green light on the module — then hold up two fingers to start and stop recording. From there, you can move around while you vlog or conduct a video call, and the Mobile 7P will move to keep you in view. It works reliably with only minor lag provided you stay within the gimbal's range of motion.

Interestingly, Insta360 just released a similar module for its Flow 2 Pro gimbal called the AI Tracker that performs the same function. Up until now, native app tracking on the Flow 2 Pro only worked on iPhones via Apple's Dockkit function, so Android users were out of luck. Insta360's new module brings the same feature set to Android users, albeit at a cost of $40, or in a bundle with the Flow 2 Pro at $180.

That does beg the question as to whether DJI will introduce Dockkit support for the Osmo Mobile 7/7P, as it would allow iPhone users to get the tracking benefit of the module without having to pay for it. However, DJI is staying mum on that matter for now.

Steve Dent for Engadget

Other features on both gimbals include 10-hour battery life, and when the gimbal isn't in use, it works as a power bank to charge your phone. With the DJI Mimo app, tracking supports multiple people in a scene as well as pets, and you can easily switch subjects by tapping on the tracking box. The Mimo app also supports panoramic shooting, dynamic zoom and other intelligent functions, along with zoom/focus control via the side wheel, which also activates the fill light.

And of course, the Osmo Mobile 7P's Multifunctional Module works as a receiver for DJI's $59 Mic Mini transmitter, so if you have one of those, you'll get far better sound quality than you would from your phone alone — a big advantage over the Flow 2 Pro.

Given the rivalry with Insta360, the Osmo Mobile 7/7P is an interesting addition to DJI's lineup — particularly in light of the Flow 2 Pro's very similar new AI Module. The Osmo Mobile 7 ($89) and Osmo Mobile 7P ($149) are now available to order with shipping starting today. There's no word yet on pricing for OM 7 Series Tracking Kit when it's purchased separately.