CarKey unlocks your car with your iPhone

Apple will roll out CarKey, a feature that uses NFC technology to unlock and start your vehicle, in iOS 14. The feature will also come to iOS 13. The first vehicle to get CarKey support will be the BMW 5 Series, which comes out in July.

CarKey pairs a vehicle to an iPhone or Apple Watch, and allows users to share their key digitally with family and friends. The whole system operates via Apple Wallet. Tap your phone against the door handle or outside NFC reader to unlock the vehicle, then place your phone on the Qi wireless charger, press the ignition button, and you’re off.