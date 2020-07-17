Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: WendellandCarolyn via Getty Images

Chevrolet is working on a full-size electric pickup truck

And it will have a 400-mile range.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
"Alcoa, Tennessee, USA - April 17, 2011: The legendary Chevrolet \""Bow-Tie\"" emblem is displayed on the grill of a new Chevy Silverado pick-up truck. After government aid during the recession allowed General Motors to shed a great deal of debt, the company has been enjoying far more success in recent times."
WendellandCarolyn via Getty Images

GM has revealed its various brands’ electric vehicle plans in its 10th sustainability report, and one of the most notable projects is Chevrolet’s BET Truck. Apparently, Chevy is working on its first full-size electric pickup truck, and it will have the capability to run over 400 miles on a single charge. That’s pretty much all GM revealed about it, and as Autoblog notes, it’s unclear if the EV will be an electrified Silverado or a new model altogether.

A rumor went around last year that GM will release its first electric truck in 2021, but it’s unclear if it’s this particular model. It’s also not clear if the truck mentioned in the report will be one of the 20 electric vehicles GM vowed would be on the road by 2023. GM made the commitment to roll out a substantial number of EVs by mid-2020s a few years ago in hopes that its brands’ lineup will be mostly electric come 2030. Earlier this year, the automaker announced that it’s investing $2.2 billion into turning its Detroit-Hamtramck facility into its first assembly plant that’s completely devoted to EVs.

In addition to a full-size electric truck, GM has also revealed its other brands’ plans in the report. Chevrolet is releasing a mid-sized electric SUV and a Bolt with an SUV design. Cadillac is working on two different three-row luxury electric SUVs and the previously announced electric Celestiq Statement Vehicle. Finally, GMC is developing an electric Hummer, while Buick will release an electric SUV and compact utility vehicle.

