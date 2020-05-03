Food apps in Chicago will soon show the premium you pay for delivery

In a first-of-its-kind policy change, the City of Chicago will require companies like DoorDash to disclose to customers how much restaurants pay when they order food using a delivery app. If you live in the city, you’ll see an itemized breakdown that lists how much the restaurant you ordered from paid to the company that delivered your food, as well as the menu price of each dish and beverage, the cost of delivery and tip as well as any taxes. Additionally, you'll see the breakdown both before and after you place your order.
Chicago will start enforcing the new rule on May 22nd, giving companies like DoorDash and Grubhub less than two weeks to make their apps compliant. It applies to all delivery companies, whether they allow you to order through a mobile app or website. Companies that don't provide a breakdown after the 22nd will face a daily fine between $500 and $10,000.