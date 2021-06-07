Astronauts complete China’s first-ever tandem spacewalk

It's been nearly 13 years since the last Chinese astronaut went out on an EVA.
July 6th, 2021
In this article: Tiangong, China, news, space, Tianhe, tomorrow
Screen image taken at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 4, 2021 shows Chinese astronauts conducting extravehicular activities EVAs out of the space station core module Tianhe. Chinese astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo had both slipped out of the space station core module Tianhe by 11:02 a.m. Beijing Time on Sunday, starting EVAs, according to the China Manned Space Agency CMSA. Donning new-generation homemade EMU extravehicular mobility unit spacesuits Feitian, meaning flying to space, the two astronauts have completed installing the foot restraints and extravehicular working platform on the mechanical arm, the CMSA said. They will continue to work together to install other relevant extravehicular equipment with the aid of the mechanical arm, it said. Astronaut Nie Haisheng has been staying inside Tianhe in cooperation with Liu and Tang for their EVAs. (Photo by Jin Liwang/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

On early Sunday morning, two Chinese astronauts completed work outside of their country’s Tiangong space station. The event was the second-ever spacewalk in China’s history. As The Guardian points out, it’s also the first time its astronauts have completed a tandem extravehicular activity (EVA).

i
Shenzhou-12 astronaut Boming Liu left the station at 8:11 PM ET on July 3rd and was later joined by crewmate Hongbo Tang. Meanwhile, Haisheng Nie, the mission’s commander, stayed inside the Tianhe “Harmony of the Heavens” crew module to support them.

The two astronauts went out to do work on the module’s robotic arm while wearing China’s next-generation Feitian EVA suits. The entire time they were about 380 kilometers (236 miles) above the surface of Earth. The components they installed will assist future missions as China looks to complete its new space station sometime in 2022. Liu and Tang went back into Tianhe at approximately 2:57 AM ET, making the entire spacewalk around seven hours.

“The safe return of astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo to the Tianhe core module marks the complete success of the first spacewalk in our country’s space station construction,” China’s Manned Space Agency said in a statement.

The last time a Chinese astronaut left their craft was back in 2008 when Zhigang Zhai put China in the history books as the third-ever country to complete a spacewalk. In the past year, the country successfuly landed its first-ever rover on Mars and retrieved rock and soil samples from the Moon. The country’s space agency plans a second spacewalk before the Shenzhou-12 crew returns to Earth later this year.

