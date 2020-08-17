Chrome will soon let you know if a web form is unsecure

Google is going a step further to protect people’s information when they try to submit details through unsecured web forms. Starting in the M86 build, Chrome will raise a red flag on forms that are on secure HTTPS pages, but aren’t actually submitted securely. Details sent through these “mixed forms” are potentially visible to lurkers, who might read or change information.
Until now, Chrome only marked mixed forms by removing the lock icon (which is supposed to indicate that your connection to a site is secure) from the address bar. “We saw that users found this experience unclear and it did not effectively communicate the risks associated with submitting data in insecure forms,” Chrome security team member Shweta Panditrao wrote in a blog post.