Citizen's new smartwatch uses AI to determine your level of alertness The CZ Smart's tech was developed using NASA and IBM Watson technology.

Citizen has announced its latest CZ Smart smartwatches that feature a built-in AI "self-care advisor," the company said. The new proprietary YouQ app was built with IBM Watson Studio and uses NASA technology to show the wearer when they're at their most alert or fatigued in order to "maximize [their] daily potential," the company said.

The intriguing idea is that the CZ Smart's YouQ app uses IBM Watson's neural networks to learn a user's "chronotype" (preferred timing of sleep and wake) over a seven to ten day period, by processing sleep data and "alert scores." The latter are generated from a custom-designed alert monitor test, a consumer version of NASA's PVT+ test created at the Ames Research Center Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory. The tests are "brief, gamified, and can be taken daily to measure the wearer’s alertness," according to Citizen.

Citizen

Using that data, the YouQ app can learn your unique rhythms and habits. From there, it creates a dynamic recognition model to recommend "Power Fixes," or actions and activities to help the wearer reduce the effects of fatigue, improve alertness and promote better habits. Over time, it can increase personalization and presumably the effectiveness of the Power Fixes for each person.

The new technology is only available on the new second-generation CZ Smart watches (the first generation launched in 2020, and the company also has a CZ Smart Hybrid lineup). Those come in 44mm sport and 41mm casual models, with mesh bracelets, links and silicone straps. Technology-wise, they offer 1.3-inch AMOLED displays, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processors with 8GB of storage, and feature 24+ hours of battery life with "faster charging."

Citizen

Sensor-wise, you get a gyroscope, altimeter, barometer, accelerometer, heart rate sensor and SP02 ambient light sensor. It comes pre-loaded with the YouQ wellness app, Strava, Spoitfy, YouTube Music and Amazon Alexa. It presumably has its own OS, and works with iPhone or Android devices.

The previous model used Wear OS and was built in partnership with Fossil, but Citizen didn't specify the OS for the current model. They'll go on sale in March 2023 in the US, with pricing to arrive at a later date. The current CZ Smart cost $395 at launch.