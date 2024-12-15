Apple’s Magic Mouse may be getting a big makeover in the next year or so

The Magic Mouse has gone a long time without any major changes to its design beyond things like dropping the AA batteries and gaining a USB-C port, but Apple is now reportedly planning an overhaul. In the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that Apple has started working on prototypes for a more modern version of the Magic Mouse, which was first released way back in 2009.

While some users have loved the Magic Mouse for its gesture controls, other aspects like its nonergonomic design and its underside charging port have been the subject of complaints for years. We don't know what exactly the redesign will bring, but it'd be great to see those things finally addressed. And it sounds like we will. According to Gurman, "Apple is looking to create something that's more relevant, while also fixing longstanding complaints — yes, including the charging port issue." It could still be a while before we see the new Magic Mouse, though. Gurman notes that it could take another year to 18 months to get it ready for market.

The newsletter also gives us a bit more info on the rumored new AirTag that Apple reportedly has in the works for release next year. Building on his previous reports about a next-gen AirTag with a better chip and more tamperproof design, Gurman now reports that the new tracker will have "a new ultrawide band chip on par with the one introduced in the iPhone 15," which he says could triple its detectable range with Precision Finding.