The best multi-device wireless charging pads for 2026

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There's a good chance you own a couple of gadgets that support wireless charging now, be it your iPhone or Android phone, wireless earbuds or smartwatch. Multi-device wireless chargers can help power them all up in one place, without the need for a bunch of cords messing up your space. There are dozens of these accessories out there today, and we've tested a bunch of the most popular models. You'll find out top picks below for the best wireless charging pads, plus some advice on how to choose the right one for your needs.

Table of contents

Best wireless charging pads

UGREEN Best 3-in-1 wireless charging pad UGREEN MagFlow Qi2 3-in-1 Charger Station 25W UGreen's MagFlow Qi2 3-in-1 charger station offers a ton of value for $140. The company managed to build a trio charger that works well as a permanent fixture on your bedside table or desk, as well as a compact portable charging station. As the former, it takes up very little space when fully setup, and the magnetic phone charger can be tilt-adjusted up to 70 degrees so you can get the right viewing angle if you're watching videos on your iPhone while charging. The Apple Watch charging pad is similarly adjustable, and the space that wirelessly powers up AirPods or other earbuds sits right in front of that. Since this is a Qi2 25W charger, it can power up the latest iPhones as quickly as possible, so you won't have to wait long before you can grab your phone and get going. The magnets are strong and allow you to use the phone in either portrait or landscape mode while it's powering up, and when you're done, you can fold the entire charging station flat and easily toss it in a bag to take with you. UGreen includes a USB-C to C cable and a 45W adapter in the box, so you're given everything the station needs to power up all your devices as quickly as possible. The design is clever and feels premium without being too heavy, and I appreciate the soft-touch accents throughout. There are also four rubberized feet on the bottom so the device is less likely to move around or fall over when perched on a table. Overall, this 3-in-1 charger station essentially gives you a unit you can easily take with you as much as you want, using it at work, at home and everywhere in between. Pros Compact, travel-friendly design

Compact, travel-friendly design Qi2 25W charging

Qi2 25W charging Includes USB-C cable and 45W adapter in the box Cons Included USB-C cable is a tad short See at Amazon

Anker Best 3-in-1 wireless charging pad – runner up Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station Anker's Qi2 15W 3-in-1 charging station is quite similar to our top pick, but it's slightly smaller overall and its MSRP is a bit more expensive. It also comes with a 40W adapter in the box in addition to its USB-C cable. Minor differences aside, either this or our top pick are excellent options for anyone who wants to streamline their charging setup with a station that's just as convenient to park on a nightstand or throw in a carry-on ahead of a trip. You can charge an iPhone at top speeds with Anker's device, plus an Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods. The magnets are quite strong (there were a few instances where it too me some strength to remove my phone when it was done charging), and the whole thing folds down to roughly the size of a deck of cards when you're all done with it. It's listed at $110, but you can often find it on sale for less than $85 — that's the best time to pick it up. Pros Compact, travel-friendly design

Compact, travel-friendly design Qi2 15W charging

Qi2 15W charging Includes USB-C cable and 40W adapter in the box Cons A bit more expensive than our top pick See at Amazon

Satechi Honorable mention Satechi Qi2 Trio Wireless Charging Pad Satechi's accessories always impress with build quality and performance, and this Qi2 Trio wireless charging pad is no exception. It's a sleek aluminum pad with space for a phone, smartwatch and pair of earbuds, with the first two items having pop-up magnetic charging spaces that fold back down into the pad when not in use. The phone's silicone charging puck has a soft-touch finish and can be adjusted to position your phone at the right angle for media consumption or viewing in Standby Mode. Strong magnets keep your phone in place either in portrait or landscape mode, and you'll get up to 15W of power delivery with newer iPhones. The whole thing measures 8.2 x 3.8 x 0.81 inches, so you will need a bit of horizontal space on your nightstand or desk to accommodate it, but it's otherwise streamlined. I appreciate the fold design for the phone and watch chargers because it allows you to travel more easily with the charging pad, and since you get a USB-C cable, a 45W power brick and US, EU, and UK travel adapters included in the box, you'll probably want to do so. Pros Premium build

Premium build Qi2 15W charging

Qi2 15W charging Includes travel adapters along with USB-C cable and 45W adapter in the box Cons Takes up more horizontal space on a desk or nightstand See at Amazon

Belkin Honorable mention Belkin UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Charging Station Belkin is known for make quality accessories, and the 3-in-1 UltraCharge Pro charging station really exemplifies this. It feels luxe with its chrome accents and soft-touch finish, and it's nicely weighted so it won't be easily pushed to the side on your desk or nightstand. It wirelessly powers up an iPhone, Apple Watch and pair of AirPods simultaneously, and it supports Qi2 25W technology, so the latest iPhone will recharge as quickly as possible. It even has a built-in fan (that runs supremely quiet) that you can switch on and off to use the active cooling technology while you're powering up all your devices at once. And since it comes with a power cable and a 45W adapter, you don't need to get anything extra to set it up properly. Pros Premium design

Premium design Qi2 25W charging

Qi2 25W charging Includes a 45W adapter in the box

Includes a 45W adapter in the box Active cooling technology for heat management Cons Expensive See at Amazon

Belkin Best 2-in-1 wireless charging pad Belkin UltraCharge 2-in-1 Charger $60 This 2-in-1 UltraCharge station from Belkin ticks all the right boxes if you're looking for duo charger. It supports Qi2 25W power technology, it's MagSafe compatible, its design is slim yet sturdy and could even be used during travel and it comes with a cable and 45W adapter in the box. All of that for well under $100 makes it a great value if you have one of the latest iPhones, or an older model that supports MagSafe. You'll be able to charge one of those iPhones and a pair of AirPods simultaneously, and when you have the juice you need, the charging station flips closed so you can toss it in your bag. And for folks with Apple Watch as well, there's a 3-in-1 version you can pick up instead. Pros Compact, travel-friendly design

Compact, travel-friendly design Qi2 25W charging

Qi2 25W charging Includes a 45W adapter in the box Cons Only available in three colors See at Amazon

UGREEN Best 2-in-1 wireless charging pad – runner up UGREEN Uno Qi2 Wireless Charger Stand The UGreen Uno 2-in-1 wireless charger isn't only one of the most compact and effective chargers I tested, it's also probably the cutest. As is the case with most of the Uno lineup, which includes devices with precious little digital faces on screens that can indicate different charging statuses. With this model in particular, the digital facial expression changes when your phone or wireless earbuds go from actively charging to powered and in standby mode. Another clever feature of this 2-in-1 station is the flat phone pad that flips up from the top edge and can be adjusted to position your smartphone accordingly while powering up. Underneath that is the pad for your earbuds, which is only as big as it needs to be to hold a pair of AirPods Pro 2, with or without a case. Although the cube-like station is chunky enough that I probably wouldn't travel with it, there's a good case to be made for tossing this into your backpack or carry-on when you're going on a trip. The only major drawback here, as is the case for many 2-in-1 charging stations, is that it only comes with a USB-C cable — you'll have to provide the right power adapter (we suggest 30W or higher) to plug it in. Pros Compact, adorable design

Compact, adorable design Qi2 15W charging

Qi2 15W charging Includes USB-C cable in the box Cons No included power adapter See at Amazon

Satechi Honorable mention Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Stand with 10,000 mah Power Bank This Satechi Duo wireless charger stand pulls double duty as a 10,000mAh power bank, making it a great option for frequent travelers. It looks similar to most charging bricks, but it has a flip-up stand that can be used to charge your phone and prop it up while doing so, either in portrait or landscape mode. Underneath that stand is a spot for a pair of wireless earbuds to sit and power up, and both charging sections can be used either while the station is plugged in or not. That means you can wirelessly charge on the go, or connect your phone, earbuds or other USB-C device via a USB-C cable to the power brick and juice up that way. As is typical of Satechi devices, this power station is well designed with convenient touches like a rubberized strip where your phone sits on the stand so it doesn't slide side to side, and small feet on the underside to prevent the charger from moving when it's propped on a table or nightstand. While you do get a USB-C to C cable that you can use to connect devices to the brick and power the charger itself, you do not get an adapter in the box. Pros Wireless charger and 10K power bank in one

Wireless charger and 10K power bank in one Can wirelessly charge when not connected to power (provided the power bank has juice)

Can wirelessly charge when not connected to power (provided the power bank has juice) Qi 10W charging Cons No included power adapter See at Amazon

Do wireless charging pads work with any phone or device?

The short answer is no, but the long and more detailed answer starts with it depends. Regular old wireless charging pucks should work with any device that's compatible with the same wireless charging standard that the charger supports. Smartphones and other mobile devices that support wireless charging nowadays are likely to support the Qi standard, so double check that your phone or gadget fits that bill and it should work with any Qi wireless charging pad (all of our top picks fall into this category).

When it comes to multi-device chargers, things can get a little tricky. Rather than starting your search looking for the most universally adaptable accessory, consider the devices you have and aspire to own in the future. If you're an iPhone user with an Apple Watch, you may want to look for a wireless charger that has a Watch pad built in. Ditto if you're a Samsung phone owner and use a Galaxy Watch. Some earbuds support wireless charging, but you'll only need an open pad or space on your multi-device charger where you can sit the earbuds in their case down for a power-up.

Those with iPhone 12s and newer Apple smartphones can take advantage of MagSafe chargers, which magnetically attach to their handsets. Android devices don't support Apple's proprietary MagSafe technology, but you can buy a magnetic adapter for pretty cheap that will allow your Samsung or Pixel phone to work with MagSafe multi-device chargers. You'll also need that to get full Qi2 goodness with newer Android phones like the Galaxy S25 series, which are "Qi2 ready," but since they do not have magnets built in, aren't precisely Qi2 compliant.

How to pick the best wireless charging pad for your needs

Even without a charging cable to worry about, you're probably buying a multi-device wireless charger with one location in mind. It might sit on your nightstand or on your desk. Not everyone buys a charger just for themselves, though; you might want to use one as a shared station for you and a partner.

If the charger will sit on your nightstand, you'll likely want a compact, stable unit that won't swallow all your free space or tumble to the floor (and if it does fall, one with enough durability to survive). Some may prefer a lay-flat design if your phone screen has a tendency to keep you awake at night. Others might use their phone as their alarm clock, in which case you may want a stand that keeps the screen within reach and eyeshot. This is also the preferred design if you use Standby Mode on iPhones.

A vertical orientation may be best for a charger that lives on your desk so you can more easily check notifications throughout the day. Will the charger sit on a low table? Horizontal charger pads may make it easier to grab your devices in a hurry. Travel chargers should fold up or otherwise protect the pads while they're in your bag. And, yes, aesthetics count. You may want something pretty if it's likely to sit in a posh room where guests will see it.

For vehicles, consider a wireless car charger if you frequently need to top off your device on the go. These chargers combine convenience with functionality, ensuring your phone stays powered while you're navigating and taking calls at the same time. We also heavily recommend a magnetic charger so there's less of a chance your phone will go flying into the passenger's seat the next time you hit a pothole.

Wireless charging speed and performance

It's no secret that wireless charging is slower than wired, and powering multiple devices adds a new wrinkle. As these chargers often have to support a wide range of hardware, you'll have to forget about the fastest, device-specific options from brands like Google, OnePlus and Samsung.

Today, most wireless chargers come in at 15W for phones. The latest Qi2 standard can get you up to 25W of power with a compatible smartphone. These speeds are improving bit by bit, but they're still not quite as fast as wired charging. It's rare that you'll find a truly slow-as-molasses example, mind you. Even some of the most affordable options we've seen will recharge your phone at a reasonable 7.5W or 10W, and the 5W for other devices like wireless earbuds is more than enough.

If you're only docking overnight or while you work, speed won't make a huge difference. Just be sure that whatever you buy is powerful enough for a phone in a case. Some chargers may also include an AC adapter in the box. If not, make sure you're using one with the right power level to get the fastest charge.