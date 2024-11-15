The best wireless chargers for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Imagine never having to fumble with a charging cable again. That's the magic of a wireless charger. Not only does going wireless clear up your space and make charging as simple as setting your phone down, but it’s also surprisingly versatile. Whether you’re looking for a sleek charging pad for your nightstand, a stand that keeps your phone propped up on your desk or even a foldable charger for convenient travel, there's a wireless charger designed to fit your lifestyle. Some even double as a car charger, keeping your phone powered up on the go without the hassle of cables to plug in. With so many convenient options, it's easy to see why more people are ditching their wired chargers and embracing the effortlessness of wireless.

Engadget Best wireless charger pad overall Otterbox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System Max output: 10W | Cable length: | Box contents: Base, battery There’s no shortage of portable wireless chargers, but it’s rare that you can find one which is as well-suited to your desk as it is your bag. The Otterbox OtterSpot system is our top pick precisely because it’s so versatile. The base unit is stable, includes a power adapter and accommodates a wide range of smartphones. But it really shines when you want to leave home. You can buy as many as three 5,000mAh portable batteries that optionally stack on top of the base to recharge, and serve as completely wireless chargers on the go. Those batteries can power wired devices through USB-C ports, too. This isn’t the fastest charger given its 10W output, and the base alone is normally expensive at $55 (though it’s down to $38 as we write this). If you want a station you really can use everywhere, though, the OtterSpot is a top pick that can grow along with your needs. $100 at Otterbox Explore More Buying Options $100 at Apple

Engadget Best wireless charger pad - runner up Belkin BoostCharge Pro Portable Wireless Charger Pad Max output: 15W | Cable length: 6.6ft | Box contents: Charging pad, USB-C cable It’s easy to find wireless power charging pucks that are fast or portable, but rarely both — and certainly not as well-considered as Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro Portable Wireless Charger Pad. Its extremely compact design not only offers 15W MagSafe charging (plus Qi charging when flat), but includes a kickstand that lets you watch videos while you power up. Add a long 6.6ft braided cable and this is an ideal charger whether you’re traveling or catching up on TV shows. The emphasis on MagSafe-compatible may make the Belkin BoostCharge less appealing for Android devices, and a better option for Apple devices. However, this is designed specifically as a phone charger rather than an Apple Watch charger, or multi-device charger. Still, it’s a definite step up from Apple’s more affordable but simpler MagSafe Charger. And importantly, you have the choice of buying Belkin’s accessory with ($80) or without ($60) a power adapter. $50 at Belkin Explore More Buying Options $45 at Amazon

Engadget Best wireless charger stand - runner up Spigen 15W Super Fast Wireless Charger Stand - Designed for Samsung Max output: 15W | Cable length: 5.9ft | Box contents: Charging pad, USB-C cable There aren’t many great options for wireless chargers that use Samsung’s fast power delivery technology, particularly if you want a stand. Thankfully, Spigen’s charger is up to the job. It delivers 15W to all Samsung Galaxy phones that support Super Fast Wireless Charging, and it’s a well-made (if unspectacular) perch that prevents your device from sliding around. The universal form factor works with other smartphones too, though it doesn’t specify that it works with Apple devices. You’ll want to shop carefully. Some versions don’t include a power adapter, and some stores sell for less than the official $80. If you can score a good deal, though, this is an ideal way to charge your Galaxy device while providing a clear view of the always-on display, allowing you to check your phone’s battery with a quick glance $60 at Amazon

What to look for in a wireless charger

It’s tempting to buy a wireless charging pad optimized for the size and features of the phone you have right now. Resist that urge — this is an accessory you’ll probably use with smartphones and other devices, and you don’t want to replace it every time you buy a new handset. Instead, think about the phones you’re likely to use down the road. If you’re sure you’ll use iPhones for a long time, an Apple MagSafe-compatible charger will be faster and more convenient. If you use Android phones or think you might switch sides, however, you’ll want a more universal design.

You’ll also want something that accepts a variety of device sizes. Certain wireless charging stations don’t work well with the iPhone 13 mini or other particularly small phones, for instance. If you think you may change phone sizes at some point, a pad charger is a wiser choice. With that said, you’ll still want to pay attention to any potentially limiting design features, such as prominent cradles and lips.

Also, consider wireless chargers with modular components. While you’ll have to invest exclusively in one company’s ecosystem, this gives you room to grow as your gadget needs change. You can add a charger for a second phone or smartwatch, and some systems even offer modular batteries to supply power on the go. Just be sure to look at a multi-device charger if there’s a very good chance you’ll expand your setup in the future.

Where and how will you use your charger?

Odds are that you have a specific use case in mind for your charger. You may want it by your bedside for a quick charge in the morning, or on your desk for at-a-glance notifications. You might even keep it in your bag for convenient travel charging instead of bulky power banks. If you intend to place your charger on a nightstand, you’ll usually want a pad. With a stand, even a dim always-on display can prove distracting when you’re trying to sleep. You may also want a wireless charging pad if your phone will sit on a low table, as it might be easier to grab in a rush. Look at compact models if space is tight.

On your desk, you may prefer a stand to quickly glance at alerts or make video calls. Want something more travel-friendly? A puck or similarly minimalist design is typically best, delivering wireless power effortlessly to your phone or other devices. You may also want a charger with a battery (either modular or built-in) for camping or whenever an outlet isn’t nearby. Some even come as magnetic wireless chargers, perfect for seamless attachment to compatible devices.

Wireless charging performance

Although wireless charging is usually slower than its wired equivalent, speed and wattage are still important considerations. A fast charger can supply enough power for a long night out in the time it takes to change outfits.

In general, a 15W charger is more than quick enough for most situations, and you’ll need a MagSafe-compatible charger to extract that level of performance from an iPhone. With that said, even the slower 7.5W and 10W chargers are fast enough for an overnight power-up. If anything, you’ll want to worry more about support for cases. While many models can deliver power through a reasonably thick case (typically 3mm to 5mm), you’ll occasionally run into examples that only work with naked phones.

There are some proprietary chargers that smash the 15W barrier if you have the right phone. Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand, for example, delivers up to 23W for a Pixel 6 Pro or Pixel 7 Pro. Optimized designs like this can make sense if you’re loyal to one brand. Be sure to get a charger that still works well with other manufacturers’ smartphones, though, as you don’t want to replace your accessory (or endure sluggish speeds) if you switch brands.

Quality and box contents

Once you’ve chosen the form factor and performance levels that meet your needs, you’ll want to consider the fit and finish. You’re likely going to use your wireless charger every day, so even small differences in quality could make the difference between joy and frustration.

If your charger doesn’t use MagSafe-compatible tech, textured surfaces like fabric or rubberized plastic are more likely to keep your phone in place. The base should be grippy or weighty enough that the charger won’t slide around. If you’re buying a stand, check that it won’t tip over or wobble.

Pay attention to what’s included in the box. Some models don’t include power adapters, and may even ask you to reuse your phone’s USB-C charging cable. What may seem to be a bargain may prove expensive if you have to buy extras just to use it. Also, some cables and chargers are better than others. A USB-C charger is more future-proof, while braided cables may be less likely to break or tangle.

You’ll also want to think about the minor conveniences. Status lights are useful for indicating correct phone placement, but an overly bright light can be distracting. Ideally, the light dims or shuts off after a certain period of time. And while we caution against lips and trays that limit compatibility, you may still want some barriers to prevent your device falling off its perch on the charging station.

By now, you should know what to look for. While it would be impossible for us to test every charger, we’ve tried numerous models and have some favorites.

Wireless chargers FAQs

Do wireless chargers work if you have a phone case?

Many wireless chargers do work if you leave the case on your phone. Generally, a case up to 3mm thick should be compatible with most wireless chargers. However, you should check the manufacturer’s guide to ensure a case is supported.

How do I know if my phone supports wireless charging?

Checking the phone’s specification should tell you if your phone is compatible with wireless charging. You might see words like “Qi wireless charging” or “wireless charging compatible.”

Do cords charge your phone faster?

Most often, wired charging will be faster than wireless charging. However, wired charging also depends on what the charging cable’s speed is and how much power it’s designed to carry. A quick-charging cable that can transmit up to 120W of power is going to be faster than a wireless charger.