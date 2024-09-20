Elgato’s Stream Deck+ drops to a record low of $170 in this early Prime Day deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

You can save big today on the Elgato Stream Deck+ with $30 off the control panel on Amazon. Great for streamers or anyone who wants tactile shortcuts and dials for their workflow, the Stream Deck+ drops from its usual $200 to $170 with a discount and a clickable coupon.

Although the Stream Deck+ sacrifices some buttons compared to the cheaper Stream Deck MK.2, this model makes up for it with four dials and a touch strip. Each dial is customizable and clickable, allowing you to layer different dial shortcuts with each press inward. You can twist them to adjust things like volume, smart lights and in-game settings.

Its eight buttons are backlit and fully customizable. Streamers can use the Stream Deck desktop app to assign functions for things like muting mics, activating effects or triggering transitions. But you don’t need to be a YouTuber or Twitch streamer for it to be helpful. For example, I’m neither and use a Stream Deck daily to toggle preset macOS window arrangements through the third-party app Moom. It’s also handy for text expansion shortcuts or emojis.

The 4.2 x 0.5-inch touch strip displays labels and levels for each knob, giving you a clear visual cue about what you’re controlling with each twist. The touch-sensitive bar also supports custom long presses and page swipes.

Amazon’s sale covers both the black and white Stream Deck+ models. Make sure you click on the $10 coupon box on the product page to bring it down to $170.

