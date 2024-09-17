Logitech drops an analog keyboard and new Pro Superlight mice

Logitech is revealing plenty of new gaming accessories and gear at Logi Play 2024, which is happening right now. Of the many new offerings from Logitech, two keyboards and two mice caught our eye.

Let’s start with the G Pro X TKL Rapid Wired Gaming Keyboard, a keyboard featuring magnetic analog switches, a first for the G Pro line. These switches have adjustable actuation points, rapid trigger functionality and key priority. In short, the keyboard lets you customize how hard presses need to be, has speedy key press recognition and the ability to prioritize certain keys when pressing two at once.

You can also use the multi-point feature in the G Hub keyboard customization software to assign more than one command to a key depending on how far it’s pressed down. As the name suggests, this is a tenkeyless model (no number pad), and you can get it for $170 in November. The three available colors are black, white and pink.

The next keyboard is the G915 X series, a trio of new members of the G915 family (we reviewed the G915 TKL back in 2020). The mechanical keyboards all have a height of 23mm and redesigned galvanic switches with a 1.3mm actuation point. They retain the original volume roller, G key and media buttons, but the Keycontrol feature allows for more macros, even letting users combine the G key with other keys.

The G915 X series includes the G915 X Lightspeed ($230), G915 X Lightspeed TKL ($200) and G915 X Wired Gaming Keyboard ($180). The G915 X Lightspeed is a tenkeyless version of the G915 X Lightspeed, while the G915 X doesn’t support wireless connections but is identical in almost every way to the G915 X Lightspeed. The Lightspeed models can come in black or white, but the wired model is only available in black. They’re all available right now.

Moving on to the mice, the G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is an upgrade of the Pro X Superlight and Pro X Superlight 2, both of which are favorites among current and former Engadget staffers. This new mouse is designed with the help of pro esports athletes, boasting a maximum limit of 44k DPI, 888 IPS acceleration and steady 8kHz polling rate performance.

The Superlight 2 Dex Lightspeed has five buttons and Lightforce switches while weighing only 60 grams. It’s also compatible with Logitech’s PowerPlay wireless charging system. If you’re interested, you get it now for $160 in black, white or pink.

For those who like the original G Pro mouse, consider the Pro 2 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, an improvement over the old model. The Hero 2 sensors on this one are rated for 32k DPO and over 500 IPS acceleration. The highest polling rate for the Pro 2 Lightspeed is 1kHz.

Similar to the first G Pro, this one weighs 80 grams, perfect for gamers who prefer something heavier. It doesn’t support wireless charging but can work with the Pro Lightspeed receiver for 8kHz polling rates. The receiver will only be available for $30 in October. This mouse is now available for $140 in black, white and pink.