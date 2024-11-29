The best tech gifts for $100 or less from Apple, Nintendo, Google and others

Many Nintendo Switch 2 owners find the Joy-Con 2 (or the console itself) difficult to hold for extended periods. They're not exactly the most ergonomic controllers in the world. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller might be a better bet. It's sturdy and comfortable to hold and it has a premium feel, thanks to the smooth and responsive controls. The inclusion of a 3.5mm wired headphone jack is very welcome.

The controller has a pair of remappable rear buttons as well, which can come in very handy for games with complex controls. Nintendo has positioned them carefully and they tend to require an intentional press. As such, it's less likely that you'll accidentally trigger an action that disrupts your game. Battery life is generally strong too, with Nintendo claiming the controller will run for up to 40 hours on a single charge. — Kris Holt, Contributing Reporter