The best tech gifts for $100 or less from Apple, Nintendo, Google and others
Even the big guys have affordable gadgets that make great gifts.
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Finding a gift for the tech nerd in your life can be tough. They likely have all the tech they need and then some, but you can add to their kit with the right accessories. Apple, Samsung, Sony and other big tech companies all have affordable gear that comes in at $100 or less, you just have to know where to look. Below are some of our favorites, but it's worth remembering: you can often find alternatives that are just as good (and sometimes better) than these. But for the people in your life for which brand names really do matter, these gifts will speak to them.
Best tech gifts for $100 or less
Everyone can use more ways to charge up their smartphone and Apple's latest MagSafe charger pad is a good option for iPhone users — particularly anyone who recently upgraded to the latest handset. The new model supports up to 25W fast-charging for iPhone 16 devices when paired with a 30W or 35W adapter, and it's compatible with other Qi and Qi2 accessories. Yes, that means it can also be used with the latest AirPods that support MagSafe, so they'll get a secure grip when powering up most of their Apple gear with this pad. It comes in both 1m and 2m cable length options, and whichever you choose, you'll come in at under the $50 mark.
iPhone users need look no further than Apple AirTags for keeping track of their belongings. Setup is a breeze thanks to their deep integration with iOS, and once labeled in the Find My app, they can check in on the location of their keys, wallet, backpack, luggage or anything else they decide to adhere the tracker to. And if their lost item is within close range, the AirTag can ring to make it easier to find or they can use the ultrawide band connection on their iPhone to get directions right to it. Just remember that AirTags (annoyingly) do not have built-in keyring holes, so you may want to include an AirTag holder or case with your gift if you think your recipient could benefit from one.
Many Nintendo Switch 2 owners find the Joy-Con 2 (or the console itself) difficult to hold for extended periods. They're not exactly the most ergonomic controllers in the world. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller might be a better bet. It's sturdy and comfortable to hold and it has a premium feel, thanks to the smooth and responsive controls. The inclusion of a 3.5mm wired headphone jack is very welcome.
The controller has a pair of remappable rear buttons as well, which can come in very handy for games with complex controls. Nintendo has positioned them carefully and they tend to require an intentional press. As such, it's less likely that you'll accidentally trigger an action that disrupts your game. Battery life is generally strong too, with Nintendo claiming the controller will run for up to 40 hours on a single charge. — Kris Holt, Contributing Reporter
One of the more curious accessories available during the Switch 2's launch isn't the best of its kind, but it's a conversation starter. Hori's Piranha Plant camera can plug directly into your Switch 2 in handheld mode, but also comes with its own plant pot stand when you're playing plugged into the TV. The pot has a hinged base so it can stand like a shelf across the rim of your TV, too. There are some caveats, as its 640 x 480 resolution is much lower than Nintendo's official camera that can capture at 1080p. However, for that Mario-obsessed niece/nephew, they might not notice – or care. Oh, and in a lovely design flourish, you can cover the camera by closing its mouth when you want more privacy. — Mat Smith, UK Bureau Chief
Ok, while not a functioning piece of technology, this new Lego set makes a delightful gift for any tech lover in your life. They'll get a nostalgia trip when building this 421-piece model of that GameBoy they had when they were kids, which is complete with pressable A and B buttons, + control pad and select and start buttons. Included in the set are brick replicas of Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land game paks, plus a Nintendo start screen that makes the completed piece at least look playable.
The new Google TV Streamer takes everything great about the original Chromecast and ups the ante. The wedge-shaped set-top box supports 4K video with HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, plus Dolby Digital and Atmos audio. And it goes without saying that all of the major streaming services are supported here, too, so your giftee can use it to binge-watch Netflix, Max, Disney+ or the newest YouTube channel they've subscribed to. The Android TV interface is one of the easiest to use, and in our testing, we found it to be the most equal-opportunity TV OS when it comes to recommendations for new content to watch (whereas others, like Fire TV devices from Amazon, tend to favor the parent company's content). All of this is packaged with a handy remote that makes navigating the UI super simple, and if your recipient ever loses their remote, they can push a button on the back of the streamer to make it ring so they can (hopefully) find it.
A Nest camera makes a good gift for Google Assistant fans, but also anyone else who has yet to dive into the world of home security. The indoor cam is particularly useful because it will let them keep an eye on the inside of their home when they're at work, on vacation or otherwise occupied. This camera is smart enough to recognize people, pets and vehicles, so they can use it to monitor their furry friends or point it out a window to see who's pulling up their driveway when they're not at home. It can send motion alerts to their phone, and it supports 2K video recording and two-way audio.
Samsung fans have their answer to the AirTags in the company's SmartTag 2. We consider it to be the best Bluetooth tracker for Samsung smartphones, and it has one of our favorite designs of any tracker. The oval-shaped fob has a large keyring hole built in, but Samsung also sells cute holders that have a keychain on them as well in case you think your giftee would prefer it. Once set up, this device will keep track of their belongings in the SmartThings Find app, and it'll alert them if they leave their items behind at a coffee shop or library once they get too far out of range.
This Samsung wireless charger will give them space to power up their Galaxy handset and either a compatible Galaxy Watch or pair of wireless earbuds. It supports up to 15W of power for fast charging, and its slim, compact design will make it easy for them to find a place for it on their nightstand or their work-from-home desk. It also has a built-in LED indicator light that will change colors to let them know when their devices are still powering up and when they're ready to go.
Sony's XB100 portable speaker packs a punch for such a small device, making it a great gift (stocking stuffer even?) for almost anyone. It provides strong sound with deep bass, and it includes a sound diffusion processor for a more expansive profile. Its diminutive design has an IP67 rating, making it dust- and waterproof, and its built in strap makes it even more portable. Along with its 16 hours of battery life, your giftee will be able to use this speaker in all different situations, for long stretches of time, thanks to its built-in mic that allows it to double as a speakerphone.
Sony has so many solid products in the headphone and earbud space, and the WF-C510 are some of the newest (and some of the most affordable). These $60 wireless earbuds come in three colors, have an IPX4 water-resistance rating and up to 11 hours of listening time on a single charge. While they don't have active noise cancelation, they do have transparency mode, which will make it easier for them to wear the buds all day even weaving in and out of conversations. Top that off with multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and you have a pair of earbuds that pack a lot of value into a small, inexpensive package.
Check out the rest of our gift ideas here.