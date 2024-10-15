The Nuio Flow is a customizable split ergonomic keyboard with magnetic peripherals

The Nuio Flow is a new ergonomic keyboard and accessory system for those who don’t mind trading serious cash for a sleek and thoughtful design. Co-founded by two brothers, one of whom is a former Apple designer, Nuio has an Apple-like value proposition: a split keyboard and an optional trackpad, desk pad, magnetic stands and wristpads for $400 for the keyboard alone to over $1,000 for all of components.

At the center of Nuio’s product lineup is the Flow split ergonomic keyboard, which (here’s the Apple influence again) “puts the human form at the center of every design.” Nuio CEO Tom Wilson says the product’s purpose is to reject legacy decisions that often dictate keyboard design. “There are literally no right angles in the human body,” Wilson wrote in a press release shared with Engadget. “Yet we spend most of our lives hunched over rigid, rectangular keyboards and peripherals — often enduring hours of wrist pain, tech fatigue and poor posture.”

Nuio

The company describes the keyboard’s split, radial design as optimal for hand positioning. (Of course, there are plenty of ergonomic and split keyboards you can already buy for much less.) It has curved keys with a scissor-switch mechanism (like many laptops, including Apple’s current models), so this model isn’t for those who like mechanical keyboards.

The keys and their symbols are backlit but without color customization. Each charge of the Flow keyboard is estimated at up to 28 days, but that drops to around 10 days if you use the backlight for up to four hours daily. The keyboard includes a split USB-C cable that charges both halves simultaneously.

The company estimates that the non-user-replaceable internal battery will last about two years, but it says you can send it to the company for a battery replacement after that. When we reached out to the company to clarify the service’s cost, a Nuio spokesperson said the battery replacement is free for the first two-year window. After that, “there will be a nominal replacement charge.”

Unlike many top-of-the-line keyboards, you can’t swap out the Flow keyboard’s physical keys. Nuio also doesn’t appear to offer key-changing on a software level; its FAQ says it offers “a limited amount of key customization” through your device’s operating system.

While most ergonomic keyboards have built-in stands, Nuio sells a $99 pair of magnetic ones separately. They let you “tent and tilt” the keyboard along multiple axes. The company says the stands hold their position firmly after each adjustment.

Nuio

Nuio also sells a $249 wireless multitouch Flow trackpad to complement the keyboard. The company says its edge-to-edge glass surface offers precision tracking and pressure-sensing. Unlike Apple’s current Magic Trackpad, it clicks mechanically, not with haptics and pressure-sensing. Nuio says its trackpad offers full gesture support but doesn’t support deep-presses like Apple’s. You can also buy a $59 magnetic stand for the trackpad with multi-axis tilt support.

The rest of the Nuio system includes a $99 pair of “supremely comfortable” wristpads. They can attach to a deskpad (available in a travel-friendly small size for $129 or a $179 large one). The deskpads include magnets, too, allowing “precise and flexible positioning of all NUIO components.” The company says it strikes a balance between firmly holding all the system’s components in place while still being easy to adjust.

Nuio

If you order the keyboard, trackpad, stands for each and large desk pad, you’re forking over $1,084. (Cue spit take.) Like a luxury watch or car, the Nuio Flow system asks you to care enough about an elegant, modern design while typing (and perhaps have an Apple designer’s salary yourself) to invest in the elegant-looking accessory ecosystem.

The Nuio Flow Keyboard and its peripherals are now available to pre-order from the company’s website. The keyboard in space gray with a macOS legend, small deskpad keyboard stands, trackpad stand and wristpads are expected to ship in early December. Meanwhile, if you want the keyboard with Windows / dual OS legends or in other colors (silver, gold, rose gold, blue, green and brown), you’ll have to wait for early January. The large deskpad is “coming soon.”

Update, October 15, 2024, 5:00PM ET: This story has been updated to add a Nuio spokesperson’s info about the battery replacement service’s cost.

