Apple is reportedly on track to launch the M5 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro later this year

According to Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter this weekend, we may see at least two devices with Apple's upcoming M5 chip before the end of the year. Gurman reports that the M5 iPad Pro has reached the late stages of testing, putting it "on track for production in the second half of this year." And the M5 MacBook Pro should be here sometime in the fall, in line with the timing of the past few years' releases.

This year's iPad Pro likely won't be the generation that adopts Apple's in-house modem, though. According to Gurman, that shift is expected to happen in 2027 with the arrival of the M6 models — which he reports that Apple has already begun "early" work on. Apple introduced its first in-house cellular modem, the C1, with the iPhone 16e in February this year, and so far it seems to be performing pretty well .