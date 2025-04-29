Firefox finally adds tab groups

Firefox now lets you organize your tabs. Four years after its biggest rivals launched tab groups, Mozilla published a nearly 1,000-word blog post recounting the feature's long road from user requests to launch. (Consider skipping it if you don't like long-winded acceptance speeches.) "What happens when 4,500 people ask for the same feature?" the company asked rhetorically. "At Firefox, we build it."

Of course, those users may have requested tab groups partly because Firefox was the only major browser without them. Chrome, Safari and Edge launched tab groups in 2021. Hell, Vivaldi has had them since 2016.

Tardiness aside, Firefox users will welcome the chance to tidy up the clutter. The feature lets you drag and drop tabs into groups and label them by name or color. Mozilla says tab groups are on-device and never uploaded to the cloud. "Tab groups aren't just about decluttering," Firefox product manager Stefan Smagula said. "It's about reclaiming your flow and finding focus again."

Up next for Firefox tabs: The tech industry's favorite buzzword. Mozilla is testing smart tab groups, powered by AI, which suggest names and groups based on your open tabs.