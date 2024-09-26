Intel rolls out another fix for its CPU voltage issues

Intel says it has determined four scenarios that could lead to voltage stability issues in its Core 13th and 14th-gen processors, and it has released another new update to address the issue. Its customers have been having issues with those processors since 2022, but it was only in July this year that the company figured out that their instability problems were caused by elevated operating voltage. The company explained back then that microcode algorithms have been sending incorrect voltage requests to its processors. Microcodes, or machine codes, are sets of hardware-level instructions. Intel promised in the same announcement to release microcode patches to address the "root cause of exposure to elevated voltages."

In its new post on its community page, Intel enumerated the four scenarios that could cause voltage instability, starting with the motherboard's power delivery settings exceeding its power guidance. Another scenario is that a microcode algorithm had been allowing its processors to operate at higher performance states even at high temperatures. The company already released a microcode patch for this back in June. The third scenario involves another microcode algorithm requesting high voltages at a frequency and duration which can trigger the issue. Intel had also released a patch for this in August.

The latest microcode patch it has released, codenamed 0x12B, addresses the fourth scenario. Apparently, the processors could make elevated core voltage requests during light activity or while the computer is idle. Intel has distributed this patch to motherboard manufacturers, since it has to be loaded as a BIOS update. The company is already working with its partners, but it could still take several weeks for the manufacturers to roll out the fix to its products.

The voltage stability issues plaguing Intel's Core 13th and 14th-gen processors have been causing computers to crash and fail completely. And based on previous reports, installing the patches Intel has released will not fix PCs that have already started showing symptoms of the problem. Shortly after announcing that it had determined why its processors were failing, Intel extended their warranties by two years so that customers can get theirs replaced. That was very much welcome, seeing as even PCs that work well at first could start showing issues and give out in the end.