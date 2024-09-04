ASUS introduces six new Copilot+ PC laptops

ASUS unveiled a large collection of new Copilot+ PC laptops at IFA 2024, bringing AI power to several of its product lines. The company is splitting this portfolio into two branches, each powered by a different brand's processors. Some of them will have the entry-level Snapdragon X Plus from Qualcomm and others will run on the codenamed Lunar Lake models from Intel, including the new Core Ultra 200V.

The Zenbook S14 is the lightweight option at 2.7 pounds and less than half an inch thick. The 14-inch machine runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that can provide up to 47 TOPS in its neural processing unit (NPU) for AI performance. Its screen is a 3K 120Hz OLED display. The Zenbook S14 will retail for $1,400. It is available now from the ASUS online store and will be available for pre-order at Best Buy beginning September 6.

Next is the Vivobook S14, another 14-inch laptop running the same Intel processor. This machine has a 16:10 OLED screen and a Dolby Atmos audio system. It's also designed for portability, weighing 2.87 pounds and measuring 0.55 inches thick. The first configuration will be available for pre-order starting September 5, and other versions will be available some time in Q4. It is priced at $1,000. ASUS also added two machines to its Vivobook line of convertible laptops. The Vivobook 14 Flip and Vivobook 16 Flip are due out in Q4, and no pricing is available yet. The 14-inch version has similar specs to its standard laptop counterpart, and offers support for the ASUS Pen 2.0. The 16 Flip also offers the same innards, but with a larger 16-inch OLED screen.

Vivobook S14 (ASUS)

The other additions to the Intel-powered lineup are the 14-inch Expertbook P5 laptop and the NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC. The Expertbook runs on the same processors as the other laptops, while the mini-PC boasts the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with up to 48 TOPS for AI performance. Pricing has not been revealed for either machine.

On the Qualcomm side of the announcements are the Vivobook S15 and the ProArt PZ13. The Vivobook S15 has a 15.6-inch 3K 120 Hz OLED display and Dolby Atmos audio. The laptop promises "up to 19+ hours of use" on the battery. It is available now for $900.

The ProArt PZ13 is a detachable laptop with "up to 21 hours of FHD video playback" for battery life. It has a 16:10 3K OLED touchscreen that also supports stylus use and is available now for $1,100.

Microsoft introduced the Copilot+ PC program in May 2024. These machines are built to handle AI processes locally instead of in the cloud, and ASUS had a Vivobook S15 with the Snapdragon X Elite as part of the first wave of Copilot+ PC releases in June. To be branded a Copilot+ PC, computers require an NPU with at least 40 TOPS to manage those tasks. Now that Qualcomm is no longer the exclusive processor provider for Microsoft’s program, we can expect to see more brands potentially following in ASUS' steps.

