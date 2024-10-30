Every MacBook Air now starts with 16GB of RAM at no extra cost

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

No, Apple isn't stuffing an M4 chip into the MacBook Air lineup just yet, but it is giving the ultraportables a healthy memory bump. Starting today, every M2 and M3-equipped MacBook Air will come with 16GB of RAM by default, making them better equipped for multitasking and memory-hungry Apple Intelligence features. Thankfully, Apple isn't changing its pricing: The M2 model still starts at $999, while the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air goes for $1,099 and the 15-inch variant runs for $1,299. (It's no wonder we've seen the 8GB systems drop as low as $700.)

You'll still have to live with a paltry 256GB of storage on all of the base MacBook Air systems, but hey, at least Apple is finally listening to our demands. We've long argued that it's worth bumping up to 16GB of RAM for most laptops. That's particularly true for Apple Silicon systems, which have memory directly built into their SoCs (system on a chip) and can't expand their RAM down the line.

You can thank AI as the main reason Apple and Microsoft (with Copilot+ AI PCs) are now pushing for 16GB of RAM. While Apple Intelligence requires 8GB of RAM to function, the company previously admitted it may not be enough to run the AI features in Xcode 16. As AI models grow and become more complex, their memory demands will only increase. More than ever, it pays to invest in as much RAM as you can up front.

You can order the refreshed MacBook Airs with 16GB of RAM online today, and they should be available in stores soon.