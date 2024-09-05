Honor’s new laptop has a detachable webcam

If you’re the sort who’d fling yourself on a fainting couch at the thought of an unsightly laptop bezel, there are kindred spirits working in Honor’s design department. The Chinese company has rocked up at IFA 2024 to show off the BookArt 14, with a uniform 2mm display bezel on the top three sides. Where then, you may ask, is the webcam? It’s hidden in a recess on the laptop deck, and when required will magnetically attach to the top of the lid with pogo pins.

The BookArt 14 is the latest in Honor’s attempts to produce a machine that it hopes will best a MacBook Air in a smaller body. That, as usual, means a smaller footprint and a far broader range of connectivity options including two USB-C, HDMI-out, 3.5mm jack and a USB-A port. Similarly, the 14.6-inch, 3.1K OLED display has a peak brightness of 700 nits and will come specced with Intel’s Core Ultra 7 when it drops at some point in the near future.

Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget

But more on that webcam, which looks like a single piece of flat chewing gum that sits in a push-in cavity on the right of the deck when not in use. When required, you can pop it out and it’ll nestle onto the magnetic pogo pins on the very top of the lid, only connecting when in place. (There’s no wireless connection, so you don’t have to worry about the webcam being used for anything dodgy when it’s not sitting on the pins.) You can connect it facing you or, if you so require, you can flip the view for conference calls in bigger rooms.

Of course, this isn't the first Honor laptop with a wacky webcam: Aping Huawei's MateBook X Pro, several of its machines, including the MagicBook Pro 16, had the camera mounted in a recess in the middle of the function row. That was great from a privacy perspective, but less than ideal when your video chats were looking up your nose.