HP’s Omnibook Ultra Flip 14-inch is its first 2-in-1 AI PC

On Tuesday, HP unveiled its first 2-in-1 AI PC, the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch. The device has a 3K OLED display, a haptic touchpad and Intel's 200V Core Ultra series processors with a dedicated AI engine. Starting in late November, the PC will get Microsoft’s Copilot+ capabilities as an update.

The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch has a 2,880 x 1,800 touch-sensitive OLED display with a maximum 120Hz variable refresh rate. With a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, the PC is only 0.59 inches (15mm) thick and weighs 2.97 lbs (1.35kg).

The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch starts at 512GB of storage, with 1TB and 2TB options also available. 16GB of RAM is standard, but more expensive tiers will boost that to 32GB. The 2-in-1 is rated for up to 20 hours of battery life, and it can fast-charge to about 50 percent in 45 minutes using its bundled 65W USB-C adapter. Its Intel AI processor can be configured with anything from an Ultra 5 226V up to an Ultra 9 288V.

HP

The device includes a 9MP camera with hardware-level low-light adjustments and Auto Switch HDR, which determines when HDR is needed (based on lighting conditions) and switches on the fly. Onboard AI features using the Intel chip’s NPU include hand gesture support for scrolling through documents or webpages, adjusting volume levels and controlling media playback. The PC can also automatically lock when you leave and wake when you return.

Once the Copilot+ update for Intel PCs is available, features like AI image generation and editing tools, live captions, Windows Studio effects, and Recall will be added.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch is available today on HP’s website. It starts at $1,450.