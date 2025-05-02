Microsoft Surface team has 'something new' coming next week

Update, May 6: Microsoft has confirmed a new Surface Pro tablet and Surface Laptop. The original story follows.

Microsoft has teased a new Surface Copilot+ PC set to be revealed on May 6th, the company announced on X. "Something new is coming... find out next week," the post states. The new model(s) will be revealed nearly two weeks before the company's Build 2025 developer conference. That appears to be a change from last year when the company kicked off its Build 2024 event by launching two new Surface Copilot+ PCs the day before.

The rumor mill has it that Microsoft is working on a smaller 11- or 12-inch Surface Pro to directly compete with Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro. It may also be working on a Surface laptop with a Snapdragon X processor. Earlier this year, the company unveiled the new Intel-equipped Surface Pro (11th Edition) and Surface Laptop (7th Edition) for Business.

It's not clear whether Microsoft will hold an event to announce the new machines or just issue a press release. It also begs the question as to what hardware (if any) the company will announce at Build 2025. That conference kicks off on May 19 and is expected to be heavily focused on AI.